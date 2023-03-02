Dixie D'Amelio's Platinum Blonde Transformation Will Influence Your Next Hairstyle

Dixie D'Amelio took Paris Fashion Week by storm with a dramatic platinum blonde hair transformation and edgy style. See her daring look below.

Dixie D'Amelio has officially entered her blonde era. 

The TikToker said goodbye to her signature black hair color and debuted a dramatic platinum pixie at YSL's fall/winter 2023 event. For the Paris Fashion Week outing, Dixie rocked a choppy, undone textured hairstyle—almost as if she ran her fingers through her hair after a good night's sleep—and let her long bangs graze her eyebrows, which were untouched and remained in their natural brunette shade.

"i am having more fun tbh," she wrote, crediting Dimitris Giannetos for her bold look. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

Of course, the 21-year-old's bleach-blonde look was not the only style moment worth noting. She paired her daring transformation with an equally edgy outfit, wearing cheeky lingerie that featured a black form-fitting tank top and matching underwear. She accessorized with a sheer midiskirt, an oversized blazer and sandal heels.

The Dixie D'Amelio Show star has been pushing the boundaries with her fashion and beauty in recent years. Last September, she decided to take the plunge and get a buzzcut

"I've wanted to do this since sixth grade," she revealed in her YouTube video, documenting the process. "I've been sad recently, but I don't want to say anything because I don't want anyone to think I'm having a mental breakdown."

Instagram

After reaching the point of no return, Dixie blurted out, "What the f--k did I just do?" But once she looked at herself in the mirror, she asked to go even shorter. "Oh, my God, I don't have hair," she said. "Holy s--t, I really like it."

And from her latest transformation, it's clear she's not afraid to experiment with her looks.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Keep reading to see a side-by-side of Dixie's new 'do with her old hairstyle, plus, all of the other celebrity makeovers.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Terry Wyatt, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio

For the YSL fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"i am having more fun tbh," the influencer wrote in a March 1 Instagram. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

 

Instagram
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

Getty Images / Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder joined Zendaya, Idina Menzel and other A-listers with her bold new bob haircut.

Instagram, Walt Disney Company via Getty Images
Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel showed off her chic bob haircut on Instagram, writing on Jan. 17, "So this happened today."

Getty Images; Instagram
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a dramatic platinum blonde look on Jan. 17, and seemingly channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Shutterstock/BACKGRID
Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

Instagram
Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes kissed her brunette hair goodbye, as she revealed her dramatic red color in a Dec. 24 Instagram.

BACKGRID, pierresnaps/Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is back to being a brunette! After being blonde for most of 2022, The Kardashians star unveiled her drastic hair change on Christmas Eve—the same night as her family's annual holiday party.

James Devaney/GC Images; T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Dakota Johnson

The Daddio star was seen debuting a brand-new blonde 'do on-set for her role in the upcoming film on Dec. 20.

Instagram / Getty Images
Bella Hadid

On Dec. 18, Bella Hadid unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, showcasing her new honey-blonde hairstyle on Instagram Stories.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Instagram
Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star debuted a cropped hair look on Instagram in December 2022. 

Getty Images / Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

After Khloe debuted her new 'do on Instagram in December 2022, captioning her post "Bang Bang," her pal Khadijah Haqq McCray replied, "Shots fired! And I love it."

Getty Images / Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer

The Grease 2 actress shared on Instagram that she was in need of "a long overdue chop," and showcased her sleek blunt bob haircut.

Instagram; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Patrick Dempsey

After dyeing his hair platinum blonde for his role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in Ferrari, the actor decided to buzz the remainder of his lightened locks to "start fresh," according to his wife Jillian Dempsey. "Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair?" she wrote in a Dec. 11 Instagram post. "Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch star certainly flipped the switch on her look. In a Dec. 13 selfie, Vanessa—long known as a brunette—was seen sporting blonde locks and bleached eyebrows, leading fans to compare to her look to Lady Gaga.

Instagram
Maren Morris

Maren closed out her Humble Quest tour in Nashville with a major chop! The country singer cut her hair just one hour before stepping onto the stage with a lob on Dec. 2.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star debuted a new honey-colored hairstyle while enjoying Miami's Art Basel.

Getty Imges
Jennifer Garner

The actress debuted a lob in the weeks before Thanksgiving 2022.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr.

just before Halloween 2022, the Iron Man actor had his two youngest sons, Exton and Avri, shave his head for his role on the HBO series The Sympathizer.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

The "7 Rings" singer showed off her new blonde look in an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 26.

Instagram
Dove Cameron

The "Breakfast" singer debuted a dramatic yellow blunt bob and bangs on Oct. 18. 

Instagram/ Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper is officially a redhead! She debuted the fiery new 'do at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Oct. 4.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock/GC Images
Kristen Stewart

The A-lister showcased her edgy style while attending the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show on Oct. 4. She debuted a major new 'do that was a mix between a mullet and a pixie cut.

Getty Images
Bella Hadid

While in France for Paris Fashion Week, Bella debuted choppy bangs on Sept. 28.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

"Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair," the reality TV alum wrote on Instagram on Sept. 26, 2022. "But a confident bald woman - there's your diamond in the rough."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Instagram
Kirsten Dunst

"We were so excited to debut Kirsten‘s shortest haircut in 17 years," hairstylist Marcus Francis said in a press release on Sept. 26. "We decided to keep the look classic and cool to match her new chic length, creating some natural bends to frame her face." According to the beauty expert, the actress chopped off six inches of hair!

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
