Dixie D'Amelio's Platinum Blonde Transformation Will Influence Your Next Hairstyle

Dixie D'Amelio has officially entered her blonde era.
The TikToker said goodbye to her signature black hair color and debuted a dramatic platinum pixie at YSL's fall/winter 2023 event. For the Paris Fashion Week outing, Dixie rocked a choppy, undone textured hairstyle—almost as if she ran her fingers through her hair after a good night's sleep—and let her long bangs graze her eyebrows, which were untouched and remained in their natural brunette shade.
"i am having more fun tbh," she wrote, crediting Dimitris Giannetos for her bold look. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."
Of course, the 21-year-old's bleach-blonde look was not the only style moment worth noting. She paired her daring transformation with an equally edgy outfit, wearing cheeky lingerie that featured a black form-fitting tank top and matching underwear. She accessorized with a sheer midiskirt, an oversized blazer and sandal heels.
The Dixie D'Amelio Show star has been pushing the boundaries with her fashion and beauty in recent years. Last September, she decided to take the plunge and get a buzzcut.
"I've wanted to do this since sixth grade," she revealed in her YouTube video, documenting the process. "I've been sad recently, but I don't want to say anything because I don't want anyone to think I'm having a mental breakdown."
After reaching the point of no return, Dixie blurted out, "What the f--k did I just do?" But once she looked at herself in the mirror, she asked to go even shorter. "Oh, my God, I don't have hair," she said. "Holy s--t, I really like it."
And from her latest transformation, it's clear she's not afraid to experiment with her looks.
Keep reading to see a side-by-side of Dixie's new 'do with her old hairstyle, plus, all of the other celebrity makeovers.