Dixie D'Amelio's Platinum Blonde Transformation Will Influence Your Next Hairstyle

Dixie D'Amelio has officially entered her blonde era.

The TikToker said goodbye to her signature black hair color and debuted a dramatic platinum pixie at YSL's fall/winter 2023 event. For the Paris Fashion Week outing, Dixie rocked a choppy, undone textured hairstyle—almost as if she ran her fingers through her hair after a good night's sleep—and let her long bangs graze her eyebrows, which were untouched and remained in their natural brunette shade.

"i am having more fun tbh," she wrote, crediting Dimitris Giannetos for her bold look. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

Of course, the 21-year-old's bleach-blonde look was not the only style moment worth noting. She paired her daring transformation with an equally edgy outfit, wearing cheeky lingerie that featured a black form-fitting tank top and matching underwear. She accessorized with a sheer midiskirt, an oversized blazer and sandal heels.