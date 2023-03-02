How Survivor 44's Bloody Season Premiere Made Show History

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

That's how you do it on Survivor.

Host Jeff Probst has often said his contestants give their blood, sweat and tears in an effort to outwit, outplay and outlast their competition. Unfortunately for the cast of season 44, they took that just a bit too literally.

Following introductions on the beach, the two-hour season premiere on March 1 began innocently enough with a reward challenge that looked to drag the 18 castaways through the mud. However, when Bruce Perreault dove headfirst into the obstacle course, he ended up injuring himself enough for Jeff to pause the game for a medical inspection.

While Bruce was initially allowed to continue on once he found his bearings, he was eventually pulled from the game when he became too lightheaded back at camp. But that was just the start of the evening's injuries.