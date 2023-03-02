Did RHOBH's Erika Jayne Just Announce a Las Vegas Show? See Her Big Career News

Erika Jayne is ready to take Sin City.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just announced she's working on an exciting new project with friend and entertainment lawyer Dina LaPolt that's headed for the Las Vegas strip.
"I can't tell you a lot other than..." the Bravo star exclusively teased to E! News at Billboard's 2023 Women in Music Awards before throwing it to Dina with, "What can you tell us?"
"It's gonna be in Las Vegas and it's gonna be amazing," the attorney chimed in. "It's going to feature Erika and it's going to be original and we're building it."
While the duo didn't reveal whether the project is a full Las Vegas residency starring the "Pretty Mess" singer, it definitely sounds like Erika will be taking the stage in the near future.
And the reality star is no stranger to live performances, having toured around the world as a solo artist in addition to her stint Broadway in 2020 as Roxy Hart in Chicago.
Perhaps Bravoholics will get an inside look at the making of Erika's latest business venture on RHOBH's upcoming 13th season, which the 51-year-old also teased.
"We just started the season last week," she shared, before adding of her returning co-stars, "We've been together as a group three times—so far, so good."
The most notable cast member who won't rejoin season 13 is Lisa Rinna, who announced her exit in January after eight seasons. Season 12 newcomer Diana Jenkins has also departed after just one season.
Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley will all be returning.
Hear more from Erika—including how Dina helped her turn her life around during her divorce from ex Tom Girardi—in the video above. And tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m. for more exclusive Billboard Women in Music interviews.
