Funny Girl With Lea Michele to End Its Broadway Run

Watch : Lea Michele Jokes About Needing to "Learn to Read"

This parade is coming to an end.

On March 2, Broadway's revival of Funny Girl, starring Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Tova Feldshuh—announced its plans for one last curtain call.

"Hey, gorgeous! We're having so much fun with you on Broadway, we're sticking around until September 3rd!" read a statement shared on the show's Instagram page. "Don't miss @leamichele, @raminkarimloo, @grimeystepz, and @tovahfeld! Get your tickets now. #FUNNYGIRL."

Following the show's Broadway run, the production will begin a North American tour. The cast has not yet been announced.

Though Michele was only expected to stay on until the end of spring as Fanny Brice—a role she took on in September 2022, weeks after Beanie Feldstein's exit in July 2022—she ultimately ended up extending her run.

"I was originally only supposed to stay until June," Michele said on Live With Kelly and Ryan March 2. "Signing on to this and taking on this this role with a toddler. I haven't been on Broadway in 15 years. I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York."