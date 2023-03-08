RHODubai Caroline Brooks Has Some Savage Business Advice You'll Want to Hear

Watch : 8 Women Who INSPIRE Us: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez & More!

Admittedly, Caroline Brooks didn't think it was that big of a deal.

After leaving her position in tech, she wasn't feeling all that swayed when the CEO of one of Dubai's top brokerage firms offered her the role of director of his soon-to-be-launched rental-focused real estate company.

Most other people, she acknowledged in an exclusive interview with E! News, "would be like, 'Wow, that's great!'" But she had planned to take some time off, travel, spend time with her family back in Boston and "I was like, 'I want to do my own thing.'"

Asked point-blank how he could get her to come onboard, "I said, 'Give me shares in the company. Let's own it together,'" she recalled. "And that's how I became one of the co-owners of the brokerage."

Later relaying the conversation to some girlfriends, they were stunned. "They say, 'Caroline, you're so hardcore. I'd be too shy to ask,'" explained the 34-year-old. "Well, a closed mouth doesn't get fed."