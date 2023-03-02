Ray J Calls Off Divorce From Princess Love Again

However, fast-forward to January 2023, and it's clear the two were more than ready to work on their relationship once again, with Ray J sharing that he celebrated his 42nd birthday with a silver lining.

"HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH," he wrote in part alongside a Jan. 17 Instagram post. "I LOVE MY FAMILY!! I'll FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! - Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!!"