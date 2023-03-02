Ray J Calls Off Divorce From Princess Love Again

Ray J has one wish: To officially reconcile with his estranged wife, Princess Love.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the "Wait a Minute" singer—who shares kids Melody, 4, and Epik, 2, with the Love & Hip Hop star—has requested to dismiss his latest divorce petition.
The couple's official sign of rekindling their romance comes more than a year after Ray J, 42, filed for divorce from the 38-year-old for the third time. The musician, who tied the knot with the Deadly Getaway star in 2016, filed paperwork to officially end their marriage again in October 2021.
In the midst of their latest breakup, Ray J and Princess shared a glimpse into their relationship during the fourth season of Love & Hip Hop Miami. As seen in the show, which aired in 2022, the Moesha alum explained why their latest split differed from their previous ups and downs.
"I was dying in the hospital," he says in a confessional from the show, in reference to his battle with pneumonia the year prior. "Princess wasn't there. She didn't want to be there. If I can't have a happy marriage, I might as well live my life, right?" But Princess also made it known that she questioned Ray J's loyalty throughout the marriage, accusing him of being unfaithful.
However, fast-forward to January 2023, and it's clear the two were more than ready to work on their relationship once again, with Ray J sharing that he celebrated his 42nd birthday with a silver lining.
"HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH," he wrote in part alongside a Jan. 17 Instagram post. "I LOVE MY FAMILY!! I'll FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! - Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!!"