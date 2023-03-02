Shop These BaubleBar Deals Starting at $4: Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, Bracelets, Hair Clips, and More

Here's how you a get a discount on BaubleBar's most sought-after styles.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 02, 2023 4:22 PMTags
JewelryShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionCelebrity ShoppingE! Insider
E! Insider Shop: BaubleBar Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Jewelry can complete any look and take your ensemble to the next level. If you're in the mood to expand your jewelry collection, there's a major sale at BaubleBar.

BaubleBar shoppers can use the promo code SPRING25 to save 25% on their purchase. That's not all though. This discount also applies to the sale section, which means you'll get an extra discount. Depending on which products you want, you can get styles for as low as $4.

The top-selling BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring is on sale. Add some color to your collection with one of these bold initial bracelets. Get a great deal on this set with five rings. Bring a personal touch to your look with this birthstone necklace.

There are so many sought-after styles from BaubleBar. If you need some help narrowing down your shopping, here are some standout picks.

read
Katie Holmes' Surprisingly Affordable Necklace Is Back in Stock After Selling Out 4 Times

BaubleBar Rings on Sale

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

This colorful ring is BaubleBar's top-seller and it goes with everything.

$48
$19
BaubleBar

Trending Stories

1

Jay Leno Reveals His "Brand New Face" After Car Fire

2

Police Searching for Travis Scott After Alleged Nightclub Altercation

3

Courteney Cox Spills the Tea on Prince Harry Allegedly Doing Mushrooms

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

If you prefer a classic look, this Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring is just what you need.

$48
$19
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring

Add shine to your outfit with the Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring.

$48
$19
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Anna Cubic Zirconia Ring

Wear this pavé band on its own or as a stacking ring. It comes in two colors.

$48
$19
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Quintet 18K Gold Ring Set

This five-piece ring set is a great foundation to start your ring collection. Wear them all on one hand, spread them out, and mix them with the favorite rings you already have.

$260
$36
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Alice Ring

These colorful rings are fun and sparkly. What more could you want?

$44
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Earrings on Sale

BaubleBar Nina Earrings: Large

Make your gold hoops jealous with this pearl-adorned pair.

$44
$23
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney 3D Silhouette Earrings

These Mickey Mouse earrings are the perfect gift for the Disney fans in your life.

$38
$11
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Lillian 18K Gold Earring Set

This set has three pairs of earrings. These are versatile pieces you'll wear all the time, whether you're dressed up or dressed down.

$128
$45
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Corissa Earrings

Swoon over these crystal heart fringe earrings.

$58
$30
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bracelets on Sale

BaubleBar Initial Tennis Bracelet

This is not your average tennis bracelet. These bold initial bracelets go with any outfit.

$58
$19
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Necklaces on Sale

BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklace- The Magician

Manifest your destiny with a Tarot Card Necklace, one of BaubleBar's bestsellers.

$58
$30
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Marian Tennis Necklace

This is your classic tennis necklace, with a fun twist.

$68
$36
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Teagan Necklace

Switch up your pearls with this oversized strand.

$48
$26
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Birthstone Crystal Necklace

Honor your special month or a loved one with this chic BaubleBar Birthstone Crystal Necklace.

$38
$11
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Hair Accessories on Sale

BaubleBar Hayden Hair Clip

I have two of these clips and I'm obsessed. They're so chic and wearing one is a quick way to amp up the sophistication.

$10
$3
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Aaliyah Hair Clip Set

Sparkle with these gold and silver hair clips.

$10
$4
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Initial Hair Barrette

Personalize your hairstyle with an initial-adorned clip.

$10
$6
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Joy Headband

You can't go wrong with plaid. This headband brings a preppy aesthetic to your look.

$10
$4
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Charms on Sale

BaubleBar Jupiter Charm

Turn any necklace into a personalized piece with one of these initial charms.

$25
$6
BaubleBar

While you're shopping at BaubleBar, check out the brand's NBA collection.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Jay Leno Reveals His "Brand New Face" After Car Fire

2

Police Searching for Travis Scott After Alleged Nightclub Altercation

3

Courteney Cox Spills the Tea on Prince Harry Allegedly Doing Mushrooms

4

Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted During Hunger Games

5

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have Been Asked to Vacate Frogmore Cottage