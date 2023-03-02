Isle of Paradise Flash Deal: Save $25 on Mess-Free Self-Tanning Mousse

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Winter will be over before you know it. Get a head start on spring and summer with a stunning, bronzed glow. Instead of basking in the sun's harmful rays, add a reliable self-tanner to your beauty routine. As a self-proclaimed tanning expert, I highly recommend Isle of Paradise. I use their tanning drops every day and I'm always on the hunt for great deals on the brand's products.
As much as I love my self-tanner, there can be a learning curve with a lot of products. I even have a "tanning outfit" with a black tank top from someone's bachelorette party and worn-out sweats so I don't stain my cuter clothes. I also have a black blanket and black towels purchased specifically to prevent stains on my go-to linens. I got all of this stuff before I discovered the Isle of Paradise Glow Clear Self-Tanning Mousse.
This clear mousse is mess-free and it absorbs super quickly. No more shivering while I wait for my tanner to dry so I can put on clothes. I can put on this product and then get dressed in any outfit with no problems— even a white t-shirt. Just like all Isle of Paradise products, the color is natural-looking and long-lasting. There are three gorgeous shades to choose from.
I could not be more obsessed with this product. If you want to get your bronze on, there's a $46 bundle with two Glow Clear Self-Tanning Mousses and an applicator mitt. If you purchased all of those products separately, it would cost $71.
Pro tip: self-tanner is not a product you want to run out of mid-application. It's always good to have a backup and this set is a must-buy.
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Mousse Duo with Mitt
This bundle has two self-tanners and an application mitt. There are three shades to choose from:
- Peach: for a light, sun-kissed glow
- Green: for a medium golden tan
- Violet: for a dark bronze tan
Isle of Paradise has a devoted following. Check out these five-star reviews to find out why everyone loves these products.
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Mousse Duo with Mitt Reviews
A shopper declared, "This stuff is amazing! I use it for pageants and I get an awesome tan. A lot better than spray tans and lasts longer. No streaking! Easy to apply."
Another raved, "This is my favorite self tanner!! It works well, it's quick and easy, it doesn't get all over clothes, sheets, etc and no smell. I like the mitt that comes with it too...even better than other brands that use a nicer fabric."
Someone reviewed, "I don't know how anyone could not find this self tanner 5 stars. I've been self tanning for years so I know what I'm doing. I use a tanning mit I get on Amazon that is thicker but I have also used this one. I don't always prep my skin perfectly. The tan I get from this is AMAZING. Better than St Tropez or Tan Luxe. Best part... it has a VERY subtle smell and does not transfer on my clothes. It's amazing."
"I liked the last version of this product with the lotion and drops, but this foam formula with mitt, is the fastest and easiest self tanner I have ever used - and thru the years I have tried a lot of them! Gave me nice natural color first application," a reviewer said.
Someone explained, "I usually purchase this at Sephora but QVC has the best prices lately. I couldn't turn down this packaged deal. The product doesn't stink nor does it stain clothing and sheets. Just apply with a mitt. Color lasts anywhere from 3-5 days for me."
"I'm a self tanning junkie and this one works great I got the dark very natural looking and for me no smell at all. Just a beautiful natural tan very happy customer," a shopper wrote.
If you're looking for more Isle of Paradise deals, get two bottles of self-tanning drops for the price of one.