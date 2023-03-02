Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Special Snacks at Paris Fashion Week Will Have You Seeing Double

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen had a full house of surprising snacks during Paris Fashion Week.
On March 1, the sisters showcased their new Fall/Winter 2023 collection in a runway show featuring oversized garments and statement pieces, as seen in television personality Morgan Stewart McGraw's Instagram Story. But clothes weren't the only larger-than-life items at the event in Paris—or shall we say Pear-is.
In photos posted by Morgan, Mary-Kate and Ashley's clothing brand dished out unique hor d'oeuvres at their event, including a serving tray full of whole pears with stems dipped in red wax. As the former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star wrote, "pears for the win."
The designers—who launched their fashion label The Row in 2006—also offered guests giant chocolate chunks on a white platter, which Morgan captioned, "a little post show snack is so appreciated."
Other images show stylishly-dressed waiters standing by with cups of green juice and water for guests.
Their eye-catching presentation, both in terms of fashion and snacks, is just one of the many things that's caught the attention of admirers in the past. There's also the intimacy of the event, which model Gigi Hadid has previously praised before.
"When I think about being in their shows it's something that's very calm, quiet, not over-exposed," Gigi told i-D in 2021. "They don't have a thousand photographers backstage. There's not even that many photographers on the runway. That comes from them. They want to put out their art without feeling too exposed or too vulnerable or used for the wrong reasons."
Pouring every ounce of effort into their craft is at the top of their priorities, as Mary-Kate noted to i-D that they want to make sure "everyone is served."
"I think we're very much perfectionists and hard workers and we've always been hard workers," Mary-Kate told the outlet. "So, I am happy that people look at it as a perfect product, or products that feel complete, or whole. I think the reason that we do fashion is to constantly try to fix our imperfections, and you always have next season to do that. It's also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure that we're constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes. Just evolving and learning."
