Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Oversized Snacks at Paris Fashion Week Will Have You Seeing Double

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Fall/Winter 2023 collection served up iconic looks, as well as memorable snacks. See what the pair dished out at Paris Fashion Week below.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen had a full house of surprising snacks during Paris Fashion Week.

On March 1, the sisters showcased their new Fall/Winter 2023 collection in a runway show featuring oversized garments and statement pieces, as seen in television personality Morgan Stewart McGraw's Instagram Story. But clothes weren't the only larger-than-life items at the event in Paris—or shall we say Pear-is.

In photos posted by Morgan, Mary-Kate and Ashley's clothing brand dished out unique hor d'oeuvres at their event, including a serving tray full of whole pears with stems dipped in red wax. As the former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star wrote, "pears for the win."

The designers—who launched their fashion label The Row in 2006—also offered guests chocolate chunks on a white platter, which Morgan captioned, "a little post show snack is so appreciated."

Other images show stylishly-dressed waiters standing by with cups of green juice and water for guests.

Paris Fashion Week 2023 Haute Couture: Star Sightings

Their eye-catching presentation, both in terms of fashion and snacks, is just one of the many things that's caught the attention of admirers in the past. There's also the intimacy of the event, which model Gigi Hadid has previously praised before.

"When I think about being in their shows it's something that's very calm, quiet, not over-exposed," Gigi told i-D in 2021. "They don't have a thousand photographers backstage. There's not even that many photographers on the runway. That comes from them. They want to put out their art without feeling too exposed or too vulnerable or used for the wrong reasons."

Pouring every ounce of effort into their craft is at the top of their priorities, as Mary-Kate noted to i-D that they want to make sure "everyone is served."

"I think we're very much perfectionists and hard workers and we've always been hard workers," Mary-Kate told the outlet. "So, I am happy that people look at it as a perfect product, or products that feel complete, or whole. I think the reason that we do fashion is to constantly try to fix our imperfections, and you always have next season to do that. It's also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure that we're constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes. Just evolving and learning."

Keep scrolling to see Mary-Kate and Ashley make other memorable appearances at Fashion Weeks throughout the years.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX Shutterstock
Camera Ready

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen posed for photographers at the launch of their brand The Row's collaboration with Oliver Peoples.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Lovely Ladies

The famous sisters arrived in style to show clothing from The Row in Munich, Germany in 2014.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Gorgeous Girl

Ashley made a solo outing in a white top and black pants to attend the H&M show during Paris Fashion Week in 2013.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Beautiful in Black

The moguls donned all black with matching sunglasses for the J. Mendel Fall 2012 show during New York Fashion Week.

Courtesy: QVC
Oh So Chic

Black proved to be the Olsens' favorite color once again at the QVC presentation in New York.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Front Row Regulars

In 2011, Mary-Kate and Ashley sat front row in black frocks at the DW by Kanye West show during Paris Fashion Week.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
Time to Celebrate

The clothing designers made their way into an exclusive party during Paris Fashion Week in 2011.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for J.Mendel
Dynamic Duo

The Full House alums made a stylish pair at the J. Mendel Spring 2012 show during NYFW.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for JCPenney
It Takes Two

The California natives celebrated together at the JCP and People StyleWatch "Miss For A Must" Fashion's Night Out event in 2011.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Elizabeth and James Pop Up Shop
Grinning Gals

In 2010, the 32-year-old twins were all smiles at the pop up for their company, Elizabeth and James, at Fashion's Night Out.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
Simply Stunning

Ashley looked casual yet chic as she arrived for the Tommy Hilfiger show in 2010.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ladies Night

The Dualstar co-presidents wowed in coordinating outfits at the AmfAR New York Gala Kick Off to Fashion Week.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Fierce for Fendi

The It Takes Two actresses brought their boho-chic style to the Fendi party during Paris Fashion Week.

Tony Barson/WireImage
Boho Chic

There is no denying that these entrepreneurs are always fashion show ready. They looked flawless at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in 2008.

Larry Busacca/WireImage
Bold in Black

In 2008, Ashley rocked leather pants and a black top for her appearance at the Miss Sixty show during NYFW.

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Black & White

Ashley selected a basic white T-shirt, black skirt and leather belt for the Calvin Klein Spring 2008 show in New York.

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Girls' Night Out

The Influence co-writers stopped for cameras at the Chanel Cruise Show in 2007.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images for IMG
Fashion Show Fun

The WSJ. Magazine Innovator of The Year Award winners were front and center at the Jenni Kayne show during NYFW.

Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Beauty Queens

The Council of Fashion Designers of America members looked stunning at the Badgley Mischka Fall-Winter 2006 show in New York.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Fun & Flirty

The influential pair were only teenagers when they attended the Marc Jacobs show in 2004.

