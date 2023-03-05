Pregnant The Ultimatum Star April Marie Reveals Sex of First Baby With Cody Cooper

It's a girl for April Marie and Cody Cooper!
The Ultimatum alum and her boyfriend announced on March 5 they are expecting a daughter by sharing a look at their sex reveal.
In a clip of the special day shared in a joint Instagram, April and Cody stood together waiting to pop a black balloon that had the words "Boy or Girl?" on it. Leading up to the reveal, April noted in the video, "I'm scared. I told her to get an ambulance if it was a girl because I will pass out." Moments later, Cody and April popped the balloon releasing pink confetti. The news was celebrated with joyous cheers from loved ones in attendance.
"The moment you've all been waiting for! You all guessed boy or girl AND IT'S A….," the post was captioned. "#BabyCooper #GenderReveal #August23 #MiniMe."
April first announced her pregnancy in February, sharing a video montage featuring images of herself and Cody holding a sonogram on the beach. "The hardest secret we've ever had to keep!" she wrote on Instagram. "Coming Soon… 2023."
The 25-year-old later revealed that she and Cody, a Texas-based real estate broker and vape entrepreneur, found out about the pregnancy in December 2022.
"These first two months flew, so we can only imagine how fast time will fly before you finally come into this world & completely change ours," she shared in a Feb. 14 note addressed to her baby on the way. "Until then, Mommy & Daddy cannot wait to meet you."
So, how did this love story come to be? April connected with Cody following her season of The Ultimatum, on which she appeared with then-boyfriend Jake Cunningham.
Though April had every intention of staying single after her breakup with Jake in the finale, fate had other plans. As she noted to E! News in April 2022, "Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet. While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."
And after confirming her new romance on the reunion episode of the Netflix show that same month, April penned a sweet tribute to Cody to celebrate their blossoming relationship.
"Thank you for being the most amazing man, boyfriend, partner & best friend I could ever ask for," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you, I respect you & I adore you for a million things."