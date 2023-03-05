Pregnant The Ultimatum Star April Marie Reveals Sex of First Baby With Cody Cooper

Watch : Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!

It's a girl for April Marie and Cody Cooper!

The Ultimatum alum and her boyfriend announced on March 5 they are expecting a daughter by sharing a look at their sex reveal.

In a clip of the special day shared in a joint Instagram, April and Cody stood together waiting to pop a black balloon that had the words "Boy or Girl?" on it. Leading up to the reveal, April noted in the video, "I'm scared. I told her to get an ambulance if it was a girl because I will pass out." Moments later, Cody and April popped the balloon releasing pink confetti. The news was celebrated with joyous cheers from loved ones in attendance.

"The moment you've all been waiting for! You all guessed boy or girl AND IT'S A….," the post was captioned. "#BabyCooper #GenderReveal #August23 #MiniMe."

April first announced her pregnancy in February, sharing a video montage featuring images of herself and Cody holding a sonogram on the beach. "The hardest secret we've ever had to keep!" she wrote on Instagram. "Coming Soon… 2023."