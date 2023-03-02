Why Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa’s New Show is Not a Flip or Flop Redux

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Flip 10 Homes for NEW HGTV Show

Tarek El Moussa is a flipping legend.

Ever heard of a little HGTV show called Flip or Flop? We rest our case.

So, when it comes to Tarek and wife Heather Rae El Moussa's new home renovation show The Flipping El Moussas—premiering March 2 on HGTV—it's not unreasonable to assume it might be more of the same.

However, Tarek argued Flip or Flop "was a house flipping show where each episode was focused on flipping that one individual house," and this, well, this one is different.

OK, so what's the difference?

"The Flipping El Moussas, yes, it's about the house itself," Tarek exclusively told E! News. "But outside of that, it shows people what it's like to run a house flipping operation. It shows you behind the scenes of what it looks like to run an actual business that's out there flipping houses."

Another big difference, of course, is Heather—who knows a thing or two about making reality TV magic after five seasons on Netflix's Selling Sunset.