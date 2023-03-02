Why Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa’s New Show is Not a Flip or Flop Redux

Tarek El Moussa is a flipping legend.
Ever heard of a little HGTV show called Flip or Flop? We rest our case.
So, when it comes to Tarek and wife Heather Rae El Moussa's new home renovation show The Flipping El Moussas—premiering March 2 on HGTV—it's not unreasonable to assume it might be more of the same.
However, Tarek argued Flip or Flop "was a house flipping show where each episode was focused on flipping that one individual house," and this, well, this one is different.
OK, so what's the difference?
"The Flipping El Moussas, yes, it's about the house itself," Tarek exclusively told E! News. "But outside of that, it shows people what it's like to run a house flipping operation. It shows you behind the scenes of what it looks like to run an actual business that's out there flipping houses."
Another big difference, of course, is Heather—who knows a thing or two about making reality TV magic after five seasons on Netflix's Selling Sunset.
"Because the real estate market has softened, only the absolute best homes are selling right now," Tarek said. "So design is very, very important. You're gonna see Heather really jumping in and designing the heck out of some really cool houses."
Tarek also had some good news for Selling Sunset fans who got used to seeing Heather wheeling and dealing within the elite Los Angeles real estate scene.
"One of the things that really makes our show different from past shows is the level of homes that we're doing," Tarek noted. "The homes are higher caliber, more high-end."
In addition to the professional side of the couples' hectic lives, The Flipping El Moussas will show what happens when the business takes a back seat—including Heather's recent IVF journey, which ultimately led to the birth of son Tristan on Jan. 31.
"We've had a lot of fun doing this," Heather exclusively told E! News about the show. "We flipped 10 homes together. You see the love of our relationship shine through. You see us with the kids, you see the pregnancy, our families and us working together, which is really fun."
The Flipping El Moussas premieres March 2 at 8 p.m. on HGTV.