Matthew Lawrence and Chilli's PDA-Filled Outing Proves They're Diggin' on Each Other

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' relationship has soared to new heights.
In a romantic gesture, the Boy Meets World alum picked up the TLC singer from the Los Angeles International Airport on March 1. Clad in a casual tee, Matthew, 43, was spotted greeting Chilli—who was dressed in a gray top and black sweatpants—with a big hug and kiss.
During the reunion, Matthew, 43, also opened the car door for his girlfriend, 52, before loading her luggage in the trunk. As he walked over to the driver's side, Chilli was seen reaching over the center console to unlock the door for her man. The two then shared another sweet smooch before driving off.
The PDA-packed sighting comes two months after the couple went Instagram official with their romance. On Dec. 30, Matthew and Chilli shared a video of themselves dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me" in matching pajamas.
"#NewYearsShenanigans," they wrote in the caption. "#OnesieGang #WeCute."
On New Year's Eve, Chilli seemingly touched on their relationship by sharing a message about things falling into place.
"God has perfect timing," read the quote she posted to Instagram. "Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith."
Prior to the romance, Matthew was married to Cheryl Burke for two years before the Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce in February 2022, citing irreconcilable difference as the reason for their split. The Brotherly Love podcast host and Cheryl, 38, finalized the divorce that September.
As for Chilli, she was linked to Usher during the early aughts. The "No Scrubs" artist is mom to 25-year-old son Tron Austin, who she shares with ex Dallas Austin.
Recently, Matthew's brother, actor Joey Lawrence, couldn't help but to rave about Chilli. "She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind," he told People in a Feb. 3 interview. "And yeah, they're just having a great time and it's just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that's all you can ever ask for."