Matthew Lawrence and Chilli's PDA-Filled Outing Proves They're Diggin' on Each Other

Boy Meets World alum Matthew Lawrence greeted his girlfriend, TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, with a sweet kiss as he picked her up from an airport in Los Angeles. Take a look.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 02, 2023 3:04 AMTags
SightingsTLCCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Split

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' relationship has soared to new heights.

In a romantic gesture, the Boy Meets World alum picked up the TLC singer from the Los Angeles International Airport on March 1. Clad in a casual tee, Matthew, 43, was spotted greeting Chilli—who was dressed in a gray top and black sweatpants—with a big hug and kiss.

During the reunion, Matthew, 43, also opened the car door for his girlfriend, 52, before loading her luggage in the trunk. As he walked over to the driver's side, Chilli was seen reaching over the center console to unlock the door for her man. The two then shared another sweet smooch before driving off.

The PDA-packed sighting comes two months after the couple went Instagram official with their romance. On Dec. 30, Matthew and Chilli shared a video of themselves dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me" in matching pajamas.

"#NewYearsShenanigans," they wrote in the caption. "#OnesieGang #WeCute."

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

On New Year's Eve, Chilli seemingly touched on their relationship by sharing a message about things falling into place. 

"God has perfect timing," read the quote she posted to Instagram. "Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith."

 

LionsShareNews / BACKGRID

Prior to the romance, Matthew was married to Cheryl Burke for two years before the Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce in February 2022, citing irreconcilable difference as the reason for their split. The Brotherly Love podcast host and Cheryl, 38, finalized the divorce that September.

As for Chilli, she was linked to Usher during the early aughts. The "No Scrubs" artist is mom to 25-year-old son Tron Austin, who she shares with ex Dallas Austin

Recently, Matthew's brother, actor Joey Lawrence, couldn't help but to rave about Chilli. "She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind," he told People in a Feb. 3 interview. "And yeah, they're just having a great time and it's just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that's all you can ever ask for."

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have Been Asked to Vacate Frogmore Cottage

2

Jay Leno Reveals His "Brand New Face" After Car Fire

3

Police Searching for Travis Scott After Alleged Nightclub Altercation

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have Been Asked to Vacate Frogmore Cottage

2

Jay Leno Reveals His "Brand New Face" After Car Fire

3

Police Searching for Travis Scott After Alleged Nightclub Altercation

4

Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards and Wife Mackenzie Break Up

5

Larsa Pippen Addresses 16-Year Age Difference With BF Marcus Jordan