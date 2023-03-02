Matthew Lawrence and Chilli's PDA-Filled Outing Proves They're Diggin' on Each Other

Watch : Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Split

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' relationship has soared to new heights.

In a romantic gesture, the Boy Meets World alum picked up the TLC singer from the Los Angeles International Airport on March 1. Clad in a casual tee, Matthew, 43, was spotted greeting Chilli—who was dressed in a gray top and black sweatpants—with a big hug and kiss.

During the reunion, Matthew, 43, also opened the car door for his girlfriend, 52, before loading her luggage in the trunk. As he walked over to the driver's side, Chilli was seen reaching over the center console to unlock the door for her man. The two then shared another sweet smooch before driving off.

The PDA-packed sighting comes two months after the couple went Instagram official with their romance. On Dec. 30, Matthew and Chilli shared a video of themselves dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me" in matching pajamas.

"#NewYearsShenanigans," they wrote in the caption. "#OnesieGang #WeCute."