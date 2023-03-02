Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted While Filming Final Hunger Games

Watch : The Hunger Games: The Phenomenon

Jena Malone is speaking out.

The actress said she was sexually assaulted in France in the midst of filming the 2015 movie The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, she shared in a Feb. 28 Instagram post.

While posting an image taken in a French countryside soon after wrapping the final movie in the franchise, Jena shared she was experiencing "a swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru."

"This time in Paris was extremely hard for me , was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with," she wrote, adding that she was still "so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play."

Jena, who played tribute Johanna Mason in the franchise, continued, "I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty."