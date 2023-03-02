The Moving Trailer for Netflix's Emergency NYC Shows the Intense World of the City's Medical Pros

There are 2.7 million medical calls placed in New York City every year.
An exclusive look at Netflix's upcoming docuseries Emergency NYC, premiering March 29, shows the pulse-pounding reality of what happens after those calls are made.
"The show provides an intense, merciless, day-to-day portrait of a group of emergency medical workers across New York City," the streamer described. "We witness the struggles and triumphs of a helicopter flight nurse, transplant surgeons, paramedics, trauma surgeons and neurosurgeons, while they give everything they have to help those who need it most."
Emergency NYC was developed by Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash, the same team behind Netflix's 2020 docuseries Lenox Hill, which highlighted the lives of four doctors at Manhattan's Lenox Hill Hospital.
"We wanted to portray the vital importance of each individual, while revealing the complexity of the health system and its many moving parts," Ruthie and Adi exclusively told E! News about Emergency NYC. "Their raw acts of humanity are usually only witnessed during the most fragile moments of a person's life, but are necessary for all to see."
The trailer shows the dire case of a 5-year-old with respiratory syncytial virus (a.k.a. RSV), whose condition is described as "sick and critical."
For Dr. Jose Prince, Director of Pediatric Surgery at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, participating on the series provided a chance to shine a light on the specific plights of his field.
Dr. Prince exclusively told E! News, "It's important for the world to get an inside look at some of our toughest pediatric cases—especially the treatment of gun violence victims—that we as physicians see too often."
Dr. John Boockvar, the Vice Chair of Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill, argued, "I can think of no better time in history for a docuseries like Emergency NYC."
"Like Lenox Hill before it, Emergency NYC is honest and transparent," he continued exclusively to E! News, "a beautiful lens into what happens behind the scenes in the hectic medical world in New York City."
While the doctors and other medical professionals have their professions highlighted, the heart of Emergency NYC lies with the millions of citizens that they seek to serve on a daily basis.
"Sirens are the soundtrack of the city," a voice in the trailer says. "And many of those sirens are people in need."
Emergency NYC premieres March 29 on Netflix.