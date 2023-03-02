Dua Lipa Holds Hands With Filmmaker Romain Gavras During Paris Outing

Watch : Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023: See Dua Lipa, Halsey & More

Dua Lipa was levitating through Paris with Romain Gavras.

The "One Kiss" singer was seen holding hands with the filmmaker while leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show on Feb. 28. Dua, 27, was decked out in all-black ensemble for the fashion-centric event, while Romain, 41, was seen in a black beanie, a coat and grey sneakers.

This outing in the City of Light doesn't mark the first time they have been spotted together. Per Entertainment Tonight, the pair were seen leaving the Netflix BAFTA afterparty together earlier last month.

Romain, who was born in Paris, is well known for directing Kanye West's "No Church in the Wild" music video and M.I.A.'s video for "Bad Girls". On the film front, he has served as director for movies such as 2022's Athena and 2018's The World Is Yours.

Last year, Dua sparked romance rumors with Trevor Noah, turning heads when they were seen enjoying a night out for dinner in New York City on Sept. 28.