Dua Lipa Holds Hands With Filmmaker Romain Gavras During Paris Outing

Dua Lipa was levitating through Paris with Romain Gavras.
The "One Kiss" singer was seen holding hands with the filmmaker while leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show on Feb. 28. Dua, 27, was decked out in all-black ensemble for the fashion-centric event, while Romain, 41, was seen in a black beanie, a coat and grey sneakers.
This outing in the City of Light doesn't mark the first time they have been spotted together. Per Entertainment Tonight, the pair were seen leaving the Netflix BAFTA afterparty together earlier last month.
Romain, who was born in Paris, is well known for directing Kanye West's "No Church in the Wild" music video and M.I.A.'s video for "Bad Girls". On the film front, he has served as director for movies such as 2022's Athena and 2018's The World Is Yours.
Last year, Dua sparked romance rumors with Trevor Noah, turning heads when they were seen enjoying a night out for dinner in New York City on Sept. 28.
But following their NYC outing, Dua—who was previously in a two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid that ended in 2021—set the record straight on her relationship status.
"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said during the Oct. 7 episode of iHeartRadio's Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."
Sharing her philosophy on romance, Dua did note at the time, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down, I think it is the Leo thing, it makes a big difference."
As for Noah? The following month, the comedian responded in a mysterious way after being asked about the speculation surrounding the pair. As The Hollywood Reporter wrote in a Nov. 21 piece, after being asked about the rumors, Trevor "simply leans back in his chair and laughs."