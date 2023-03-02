Revolve's One-Day Only Sitewide Anniversary Sale Has the Trendiest Spring Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Today is off to a great start, because Revolve is hosting their limited-time sitewide anniversary sale event, and some of the most stylish pieces are on sale for 20% off, in honor of 20 years of the brand!
Whether you're looking to revamp your wardrobe right in time for spring, shop the perfect outfit for a specific occasion or simply want to browse, we've rounded up some of the best deals from the Revolve one-day only sale. There are the cutest, bestselling finds from Levi's, ASTR the Label, AGOLDE and so many more fan-favorite brands.
All you have to do is use code HAPPY20 at checkout to unlock the deals. Continue below to check out some of our favorite finds from the Revolve Anniversary sale.
Levi's 501 Original Short
These bestselling Levi's 501 shorts are a spring and summer closet staple. You can wear the look with t-shirts, bodysuits, button-down tops and so much more. Festival season is coming up, and these would make the perfect pair for the occasion, too!
Norma Kamali Cayla Side Drape Gown
This Norma Kamali side drape gown is simply stunning. It has an eye-catching high slit and a flattering neckline. It's the perfect black dress for any occasion where you need to play dress up. One reviewer says, "Hollywood glamour at its finest! Say yes to this dress!"
ASTR the Label Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress
We're just here to announce that we've found the perfect spring dress, and it's this flutter sleeve maxi dress by ASTR the Label. Pair it with heels, flats or sandals and minimal accessories, and let this stunning dress do all the talking.
REMI x REVOLVE Meghan Blazer Dress
This blazer dress will take you from the office to dinner in style. You can pair the look with some sheer black tights and kitten heels for a cute and preppy look. It'll become a staple in your wardrobe all year long!
REMI x REVOLVE Lindsay Off Shoulder Sweater
This off shoulder sweater is simple and sexy. You can pair it with jeans and a some point-toe pumps for a brunch or dinner-worthy outfit. The draped fold-over neckline looks so luxe!
AGOLDE Lana Straight
These straight-leg jeans by AGOLDE have the most flattering fit. They're not too loose-fitted or oversized, but they're also way trendier than a skinny jean.
One reviewer raves, "Perfect straight leg jeans. Sizing is true to slightly large. Comfortable and cute yet relaxed. Best pair of jeans I've found in a very long time!"
Free People x REVOLVE Turnt Bodysuit
This Free People bodysuit will elevate any outfit, whether you pair it with denim jeans or faux leather pants. It comes in nine luxe colors, all of which are on sale for just $54. It'll become your go-to top for all your evening ensembles!
SNDYS Jax Knit Sweater
This chunky knit sweater looks preppy and sophisticated no matter how you style it. Whether you go for a casual look with jeans and sneakers or something more elevated with leather pants and heels, you'll look so stylish.
Superdown Ari Butterfly Mesh Top
This mesh butterfly top is perfect for spring. The semi-sheer top can be layered over bralettes and paired with jeans or leather pants. It also comes in white and black, but we're loving the nostalgic Y2K vibes of the pink one.
Free People Marci Jumpsuit
This denim jumpsuit is so trendy for the spring, especially since utility details and styles were seen everywhere on the NYFW runways. All that's missing is the perfect pair of sneakers, platform sandals or heels to complete the look.
