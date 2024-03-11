17 Must-Have Items From Amazon To Waterproof Your Spring Break

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The rain, rain has gone away, and it's finally starting to feel like spring (somewhat). If your vacay plans involve rafting, swimming, snorkeling, beach playing or any other H20-related activities, it's important to be prepared to protect your valuables so your fun isn't watered down. In other words, the phrase, "Better safe than sorry," is our mantra as we pack our suitcases and swimsuits.
If you're sea-king some essential products to pack for a waterproof spring break, you've shorely come to the right place. From waterproof phone pouches to tarnish-free earrings and long-lasting beauty must-haves, we've rounded up the best products from Amazon for a worry-free vacation.
So water you waiting for, bestie? Let's get shopping.
Neutrogena Beach Defense Water-Resistant Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
This water-resistant sunscreen spay with SPF 50 delivers effective protection against skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB rays for up to 80 minutes, according to the brand. It's formualted with Helioplex sunscreen technology that's fast-asborbing and lightweight, and it's oxybenzone-free and PABA-free.
Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch - Pack of 2
These universal waterproof phone cases are IPX8-certified waterproof up to 100 feet, or 30 meters. According to the brand, they fit all smartphones up to 7.2 inches tall and 4 inches wide, and they're designed for extreme water conditions such as rafting swimming and beach playing. The transparent cover is designed to allow unrestricted camera use and touch-screen functionality as well.
Nite ize Runoff Waterproof Travel Pouch With TRU Zip
This waterproof travel pouch features a patented zipper design that can be submersed in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes, according to the brand. It's designed with a transparent front window that allows you to use your device, and the slim profile easily slides into bag compartments without adding bulk. It's great for carrying your phone, wallet, boarding passes, snacks, and other travel essentials.
Marchway Floating Waterproof Dry Bag
This waterproof dry bag is made of ripstop tarpaulin with a sturdy welded seam for maximum durability. It's available in 18 colors and 5 sizes to meet your specific storage needs, and the solid roll-top closure keeps your gear dry in any wet situation where the bag isn't fully submerged. Additionally, the dry sack can float on water after being rolled and buckled, allowing you to easily track your gear at all times.
Bluboon Waterproof Beach Tote Pool Bag
This waterproof beach tote has all the space you need and more for storing your towels, swimwear, flip flops, water bottles, glasses, sunblock— the list goes on and on. With smooth straps and a large handle, the bag is built to last anywhere you go. It also includes a separate, designated compartment for storying wet towels and dirty clothes/swimsuits.
Wekapo Beach Blanket
This extra-large beach blanket can comfortably fit 1-3 adults, and it's designed to be as simple yet effective as possible. Its 4 corner pockets can be used for storage or nailed down with metal stakes that are included in the package. The ripstop nylon material allows for quick drying and easy cleanup after spending time on the sand or grass.
Zaze Extra Large Waterproof Gingham Picnic Mat
This waterproof gingham picnic mat is made of 3 layers for maximum comfort and durability, and despite its extra-large size, it can be folded down into a compact size for easy storage and transport. The mat's design is the epitome of cottagecore-chic, and it can be used on the park, beach, outdoor picnics and more.
HintFineJewelry Gold Hoop Earrings
If you want to make a fashion statement during the spring vacay of your dreams without ruining your delicate jewelry, these gold hoop earrings are perfect for you. They're made of stainless steel that's coated with real 18-karat gold, and they're hypoallergenic, anti-tarnish and water-resistant, according to the brand. They're available in 4 different sizes, and they feature a clasp design for easy opening/closing and securing.
DianellaJewelryStore 18K Gold Filled Heart Shine Stainless Steel Necklace
What better way to match your gold hoop earrings than with an equally gorgeous gold necklace? This handmade necklace is fully customizable— you can choose the charm (heart, butterfly or square), chain length and even text to engrave on the back of the pendant. Both the chain and pendant are made of 18-karat gold layered over stainless steel, ensuring that it won't change color even in water.
Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara
Maybe she's born with it; maybe it's Maybelline('s Sky High Waterproof Mascara that has 78,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews). The volumizing formula is infuse dwith bamboo extract and fibers for long, full and lightweight lashes that don't flake or smudge, and the mascara brush is specially designed to extend every single lash from root to tip.
Wunderbrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel
No matter the situation, you deserve to have perfect brows. This waterproof eyebrow gel helps define, fill and thicken your brows, and it's fully waterproof, smudge-proof and transfer-proof, according to the brand.
Anastasia Beverly Hills DipBrow® Waterproof, Smudge Proof Brow Pomade
Another amazing option for getting the best brows of your life is this cult-fave brow pomade from Anastasia Bevery Hills. This creamy, multi-tasking product glies on skin and hair smoothly to create clean, defined brows, and it's made of a smudge-free, waterproof pomade formula for long-lasting glam.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
This full-coverage concealer is perfect for visibly diminishing dark under-eye circles and blemishes while diminishing the look of lines and wrinkles. According to the brand, the concealer delivers a natural, waterproof finish that lasts up to 24 hours without creasing.
Loomiloo Cosmetic Bag for Women
As important as your makeup is, it's just as important to have a safe place to store all your valuable beauty items, especially if you're spending time around water. This oh-so-adorable cosmetic bag is made of soft, durable polyester material that provides a water-resistant surface and a spacious interior.
JBL GO2 - Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Keep the party going in the water with this ultra-portable bluetooth speaker that delivers up to 5 hours of playtime. The speaker also has ergonomic, multi-tasking features like an audio cable input and a speakerphone, so you can take it with you everywhere. As Rihanna said, "Please don't stop the music."
Joomra Non Slip Quick Drying Pillow Slippers
This fashionable pillow slippers come in 21 different colors, and they feature a thick sole with enhanced cushioning that makes it feel as if you're walking on clouds. They're designed with an anti-slip textured style, and they're super lightweight, quick-drying, breathable and comfortable.
All Health Advanced Fast Healing Hydrocolloid Gel Bandages
As much as we hope that there won't be any accidents or injuries while you're on spring break, it's always better ot be safe than sorry. These hydrocolloid gel bandages promote faster healing and reduce scarring, and they feature a waterproof seal so you can protect your wounds from the water.
Now that you've got everything you need for a waterproof spring break, it's time to start packing! Check out the best luggage of 2024 that's worth investing in before jetting off.
