Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Reveal Their Rapping Skills

Watch : See Tristan Thompson Dance With Daughter True on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has a little rapper on her hands.

Case in point: Her latest TikTok video with daughter True Thompson. As seen in a 44-second clip posted on March 1, the Kardashians star and her 4-year-old showed off their emceeing skills in a playful song about baking a cake in their "fancy" clothes.

"We know how to do it, we know how to make it / We know how to do it and make it to ourselves," True rapped. "We know how to make it, our birthday cake / For myself, for my birthday, with mommy helping me."

Khloe then chimed in with a few lines, rapping, "Then my birthday is in June / And I'm gonna need you to help me make my cake, too."

For the adorable video, Khloe rocked a large brimmed hat by Gucci and pink mirrored sunglasses, while True opted for a fuzzy checkered headpiece and silver shades with a transparent frame. And as most rappers do, the mother-daughter duo mentioned their drip in the lyrics.