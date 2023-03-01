Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Reveal Their Rapping Skills

Khloe Kardashian has a little rapper on her hands.
Case in point: Her latest TikTok video with daughter True Thompson. As seen in a 44-second clip posted on March 1, the Kardashians star and her 4-year-old showed off their emceeing skills in a playful song about baking a cake in their "fancy" clothes.
"We know how to do it, we know how to make it / We know how to do it and make it to ourselves," True rapped. "We know how to make it, our birthday cake / For myself, for my birthday, with mommy helping me."
Khloe then chimed in with a few lines, rapping, "Then my birthday is in June / And I'm gonna need you to help me make my cake, too."
For the adorable video, Khloe rocked a large brimmed hat by Gucci and pink mirrored sunglasses, while True opted for a fuzzy checkered headpiece and silver shades with a transparent frame. And as most rappers do, the mother-daughter duo mentioned their drip in the lyrics.
"And when we make our fancy cake / we gotta wear our fancy glasses and hat," Khloe rapped. "'Cause this makes us fancy."
The Good American mogul—who shares True and a 6-month-old baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson—added in the caption of her post, "We are fancy girls."
The comments section was quickly flood with praise for the pair, with many TikTokers remarking how quickly True has grown since first entering the world in April 2018. "TOO FAST," Khloe replied to one user, writing in another comment that she feels like time is "flying."
Calling their made-up tune a "bop," the 38-year-old added, "I can go with this girl for hours."
Want to keep up with True? Keep scrolling to see more of her cute moments.