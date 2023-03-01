Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Reveal Their Rapping Skills

Khloe Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, rapped about being "fancy girls" in a new video. Take a look.

Khloe Kardashian has a little rapper on her hands.

Case in point: Her latest TikTok video with daughter True Thompson. As seen in a 44-second clip posted on March 1, the Kardashians star and her 4-year-old showed off their emceeing skills in a playful song about baking a cake in their "fancy" clothes.

"We know how to do it, we know how to make it / We know how to do it and make it to ourselves," True rapped. "We know how to make it, our birthday cake / For myself, for my birthday, with mommy helping me."

Khloe then chimed in with a few lines, rapping, "Then my birthday is in June / And I'm gonna need you to help me make my cake, too."

For the adorable video, Khloe rocked a large brimmed hat by Gucci and pink mirrored sunglasses, while True opted for a fuzzy checkered headpiece and silver shades with a transparent frame. And as most rappers do, the mother-daughter duo mentioned their drip in the lyrics.

"And when we make our fancy cake / we gotta wear our fancy glasses and hat," Khloe rapped. "'Cause this makes us fancy."

The Good American mogul—who shares True and a 6-month-old baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson—added in the caption of her post, "We are fancy girls."

 

@khloékardashian

We are the fancy girls ❤️

♬ original sound - Khloé Kardashian

The comments section was quickly flood with praise for the pair, with many TikTokers remarking how quickly True has grown since first entering the world in April 2018. "TOO FAST," Khloe replied to one user, writing in another comment that she feels like time is "flying."

Calling their made-up tune a "bop," the 38-year-old added, "I can go with this girl for hours."

Want to keep up with True? Keep scrolling to see more of her cute moments.

TikTok
MC True

Khloe and True rap about making a birthday cake in a cute TikTok video.

Instagram
Homemade Gift

True showed dad Tristan some love by gifting him a hand-painted picture frame.

Instagram
Halloween Candy

True enjoys a sweet treat after she receiving a Halloween-themed gingerbread house from aunt Kourtney Kardashian and uncle Travis Barker.

Instagram
Fang-tastic

The tiny tot gets into the spooky season spirit during a Halloween party.

Instagram
True Seeing

As seen in photos posted to Khloe's Instagram Stories, True has some funny playing with different Halloween props.

Instagram
Little Artist

The Halloween bash also included a painting station, where True channeled her inner Picasso.

Instagram
Jet-Setting

Khloe shared photos of her "little lady" enjoying the luxe life on a private jet.

Instagram
Funny Face

True hams it up for the camera.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
"My Princess"

After his trip to Greece, Tristan Thompson headed back to the U.S., where he snapped this picture of him and his daughter True Thompson smiling on the trampoline. 

Instagram
True & Her Feline Friend

KoKo's little one was all smiles as she held her cat Grey Kitty in a June 2022 Instagram post.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Easter Treats

True looks so grown up while celebrating the 2022 Easter holiday.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Funny Bunny

The tot models an adorable Easter bunny apron in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fabulous Four

True celebrates her fourth birthday in April 2022 with a purr-fect cat-themed soiree.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Cat's Meow

True and her cousins play with a kitty character during her b-day bash.

Instagram
Playing With Makeup

Just like her aunts in the biz, it looks like True has a love of makeup.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe shared a photo of True playing at a indoor trampoline park.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Smile and Snap

True flashed a cute smile as she posed for a picture.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Jump In

The tiny tot adorably plugged her nose as she took a plunge in the foam pit.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Play Time

True had a blast bouncing on the trampoline.

Instagram
Fendi Footwear and Gucci Garments

It looks like True has already inherited Khloe's love of fashion.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet squeeze.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Tristan shared a photo of the father-daughter duo grabbing a bite to eat and captioned the footage, "My favorite type of date nights."

Instagram
Making Memories

Tristan posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his daughter and captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Instagram
Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Instagram
Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

khloekardashian / Instagram
Model Behavior

True channeled her inner supermodel when her mom asked her to "strike a pose" in December 2021.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Tiny Dancer

"I'm an island girl," the toddler cooed as she showed off her hula dance moves in the Instagram Stories video.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Purr-fect

True and Khloe cuddled with a feline friend.

Instagram
True-ly Adorable

True took a trip to visit aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup empire HQ for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2021. 

Instagram
Welcome Party

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics," Khloe captioned a series of sweet pics featuring True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo in September.

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos
