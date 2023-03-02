Return to Amish: Meet the 20-Year-Old Trying to Become the First Amish College Basketball Player

Watch : TLC's Return to Amish New Season EXCLUSIVE First Look!

This is one very specific hoop dream.

In an exclusive first look at the new season of TLC's Return to Amish, premiering March 14, 20-year-old Old Order Amish community member Kenneth Detweiler wants to break some hardwood history.

"Basketball is not allowed in my community," he says. "But I want to be the first Amish college basketball player. That's why I'm excited to try the English world."

Well, no time like the present.

The new season of Return to Amish, according to the network, finds "a group of Amish and former Amish experiencing the world outside of their closed communities to figure out where they truly belong."

Fannie, 20, is also introduced—and she's in the middle of dealing with some potentially terrifying consequences for her recent actions.

"Now that I got caught with my cell phone," Fannie says, "they're gonna shun me and condemn me to hell."

That's a whole new definition of too much screen time.