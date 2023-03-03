Exclusive

The Voice Preview: See Blake Shelton Hit His Buzzer for the Last Time on Season 23

After 23 seasons, Blake Shelton is saying goodbye to The Voice—but not before trying to win the singing competition one last time. See his final chair turn in E! News' exclusive preview.

Watch: Blake Shelton Reveals Why He's Leaving "The Voice"

Blake Shelton is about to turn his chair for the very last time.

E! News' exclusive sneak peek of season 23 of The Voice sees the country star, who is exiting the singing competition after a final outing as coach, enthusiastically hit his buzzer during the Blind Auditions as he completes his roster of 10 singers.

"I'm never pushing that again!" Blake yells in the clip before adding, "For the last time, my team is full!"

The 46-year-old, who is the most winning coach in The Voice history with nine titles, reminded fellow season 23 coaches Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper of his impressive legacy on the reality show.

"I want everybody here to know," he muses, "that there's only one king of The Voice."

Kelly reflected on celebrating her pal's last time vying for the title, saying, "I think the thing I enjoyed most this season particularly was in the Blinds was getting to be there when Blake hit his button for the last time."

Gwen Stefani's The Voice Looks

Blake—the only coach to appear on every season since the show premiered in 2011—announced season 23 would be his last in October. He later explained the decision was a long time coming. 

"I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit," he told TODAY in a Feb. 27 interview. "And then, because of COVID, I didn't want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I'll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again."

The "No Body" singer, who wed former coach Gwen Stefani in 2021, added that the series has "changed my life in every way it possibly can."

Check out the season 23 preview above to hear from new coaches Niall and Chance, plus find out what Kelly thinks of the two new additions.

The Voice premieres March 6 at 8 p.m. and airs Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

