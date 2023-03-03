The Voice Preview: See Blake Shelton Hit His Buzzer for the Last Time on Season 23

Watch : Blake Shelton Reveals Why He's Leaving "The Voice"

Blake Shelton is about to turn his chair for the very last time.

E! News' exclusive sneak peek of season 23 of The Voice sees the country star, who is exiting the singing competition after a final outing as coach, enthusiastically hit his buzzer during the Blind Auditions as he completes his roster of 10 singers.

"I'm never pushing that again!" Blake yells in the clip before adding, "For the last time, my team is full!"

The 46-year-old, who is the most winning coach in The Voice history with nine titles, reminded fellow season 23 coaches Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper of his impressive legacy on the reality show.

"I want everybody here to know," he muses, "that there's only one king of The Voice."

Kelly reflected on celebrating her pal's last time vying for the title, saying, "I think the thing I enjoyed most this season particularly was in the Blinds was getting to be there when Blake hit his button for the last time."