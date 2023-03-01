Courteney Cox Spills the Royal Tea on Prince Harry Allegedly Doing Mushrooms at Her House

Watch : Did Prince Harry Do Mushrooms at Courteney Cox's House?

The one where Prince Harry had an unforgettable trip to (or allegedly, at) Courteney Cox's house.

The Friends actress recently detailed more about the Duke of Sussex's 2016 visit to her L.A. home—and addressed one claim in his memoir, Spare, that he saw mushroom chocolates in her fridge during a party.

"He did stay here for a couple of days—probably two or three. He's a really nice person," Courteney told Variety in an article published Feb. 27. "I haven't read the book. I do want to hear it, because I've heard it's really entertaining. But yes, it's gotten back to me about it. I'm not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn't passing them out."

So, who was giving them out? In Spare, Harry didn't give out many details, except that the drugs were up for grabs.

"While the [refrigerator] door was open we spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates," he wrote. "Someone behind me said they were for everybody. 'Help yourself, boys.'"