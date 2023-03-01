Courteney Cox Spills the Royal Tea on Prince Harry Allegedly Doing Mushrooms at Her House

The one where Prince Harry had an unforgettable trip to (or allegedly, at) Courteney Cox's house.
The Friends actress recently detailed more about the Duke of Sussex's 2016 visit to her L.A. home—and addressed one claim in his memoir, Spare, that he saw mushroom chocolates in her fridge during a party.
"He did stay here for a couple of days—probably two or three. He's a really nice person," Courteney told Variety in an article published Feb. 27. "I haven't read the book. I do want to hear it, because I've heard it's really entertaining. But yes, it's gotten back to me about it. I'm not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn't passing them out."
So, who was giving them out? In Spare, Harry didn't give out many details, except that the drugs were up for grabs.
"While the [refrigerator] door was open we spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates," he wrote. "Someone behind me said they were for everybody. 'Help yourself, boys.'"
Afterward, Harry said he and a friend "grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," and began hallucinating about a trash can in the bathroom.
He also explained in the bombshell memoir that he smoked pot while at Eton College, as well as partook in psychedelic drugs as he got older because the hallucinogens "didn't simply allow me to escape reality for a while, they let me redefine reality."
"Under the influence of these substances I was able to let go of rigid preconcepts, to see that there was another world beyond my heavily filtered senses, a world that was equally real and doubly beautiful—a world with no red mist, no reason for red mist," he stated. "There was only truth."
Spare, released Jan. 10, also touched on Harry's mourning over mom Princess Diana's death, the rifts between his relationship with the royal family and his love story with wife Meghan Markle.
