Influencer Rachel Hollis Celebrates Daughter's First Birthday Since Ex Dave Hollis' Death

Influencer Rachel Hollis is celebrating her daughter's sixth birthday—and it is bittersweet.
Feb. 28 marked Noah Elizabeth Hollis' first birthday since her father Dave Hollis—who split with mom Rachel in 2020—died last month at age 47.
Rachel, author of the book Girl, Wash Your Face, shared a photo of Noah on her Instagram, writing, "Our wildflower turns 6 today."
In the pic, the little girl stands on what appears to be a patio, holding up a pair of red, heart-shaped sunglasses while wearing a red bomber Marvel superhero jacket and yellow shorts.
It marked her first post since Dave, a former Disney executive who also became a self-help author, passed away at his Texas home Feb. 11. No cause of death was revealed. Prior to his death, he was hospitalized for "heart issues," a family spokesperson told multiple outlets.
In addition to Noah—who appears in his final Instagram post that he shared Feb. 5, Dave was survived by his and Rachel's sons, Jackson, Sawyer and Ford.
"We are devastated," Rachel wrote on Instagram Feb. 14. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them. Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable."
Rachel announced her split from Dave in June 2020 after 16 years of marriage. In February 2021, almost exactly two years prior to his death, he shared an Instagram post reflecting on their breakup and its effect on their children.
"We'll forever have a partnership in raising these humans, the good memories of our marriage offsetting the things that didn't work," he wrote. "But that was, on the other side, also the RIGHT & BEST thing for each of us & for our kids as they get raised by the better versions of us."