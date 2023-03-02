Here's How You Can Get the Glazed Donut Nail Look at Home for Just $20

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

These days, we simply cannot seem to escape a particular, sweet treat-inspired manicure trend.

Thanks to our favorite celebs and beauty influencers, the glazed donut nail look is everywhere on our social media feeds— not that we're complaining! It's the simple, sophisticated and perfectly shimmery day-to-night nail look that goes with absolutely everything. The viral manicure trend isn't too over the top, but it does have a stunning milky sheer finish that appears super luxe. It strikes the perfect balance between understated glamour and natural vibes. Basically, the glazed donut nail trend does it all.

If you find yourself bookmarking all the glazed donut nail inspo in your Instagram feed and want to find a quick and affordable way to achieve the look, you're going to absolutely love Glamnetic's new glazed donut press-on nails. They're so good, reviewers are saying that they're "definitely not going back to the salon," while another reviewer who wore the nails to get engaged shares, "People were shocked they were affordable press-ons!"

The press-on set takes five minutes to apply, comes with nail glue, a cuticle stick, alcohol pad and nail file, lasts up to two weeks and has the perfect pearly look that will make you feel like, well, a glazed donut. Scroll below and say hello to your new favorite press-on nail kit.