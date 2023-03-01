Avril Lavigne Steps Out in Style at Paris Fashion Week After Mod Sun Split

Watch : Avril Lavigne Makes Post-Breakup Appearance at Paris Fashion Week

This Sk8er girl is in the City of Light.

Avril Lavigne's was spotted attending the Courrèges Womenswear Fall/Winter show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1. For the occasion, Avril turned heads in a long, black coat paired with thigh-high boots. Her Parisian outing comes one day after her ex-fiancé Mod Sun broke his silence on their recent split.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed," Mod Sun wrote on Instagram Feb. 28. "I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

A few days prior, Avril's rep confirmed to E! News Feb. 21 that the former couple, who had been together for nearly three years and engaged for almost one year, had split. Despite this, a rep for Mod Sun told E! News at the time that they "were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."