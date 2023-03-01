The Sweet Ways Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Celebrated One Month With Son Tristan

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's son Tristan is officially 1 month old! Find out how the Selling Sunset star and the Flip or Flop alum marked the special milestone.

Heather Rae El Moussa is flipping over her son Tristan's latest milestone.

On Feb. 28, the Selling Sunset star rang in one month with her baby boy—who she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa—with a sweet photo shoot. However, as hilariously depicted in a picture posted to Instagram Story, the little one was less than enthused about the posing for the camera.

"One month Tristan bear," Heather captioned the image, which showed Tristan fussing about on a blanket marking his age. "Mommy I'm hungry why are you doing this??"

That same day, Tarek shared snaps with his son, writing alongside images of himself holding his baby, "Two T's in a pod."

The Flip of Flop star, 41, and Heather, 35, welcomed Tristan on Jan. 31. The newborn joined Tarek's two older kids with ex-wife Christina Haack: daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7.

photos
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: Romance Rewind

"Tristan was the name that Tarek was supposed to have, Jay is my dads middle name," Heather wrote in a Feb. 15 Instagram post, explaining the meaning behind her baby's name. "We have been in our own private bubble but today we are so happy to share Tristan and some of our our birth story with the world."

And while the Flipping El Moussa couple are head over heels for their family's newest addition, they aren't looking to expand the clan in the near future. As Heather recently shared with E! News, "Right now, it's a no for me."

"I'm on maternity leave, but soon-ish I will be going back and focusing on work," she added. "I have to see how I can balance everything. Having Taylor and Brayden, a husband, a dog, career and new baby. I'm going to see how we can balance it before we decide."

For now, keep scrolling to see some of her and Tarek's cutest moments with Tristan.

Instagram
One Month Old

Heather marked Tristan's first month with a cute photo shoot.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

Referencing their shared initials, Tarek captioned this father-son picture: "Two T's in a pod."

Instagram
Baby's First Month

Reflecting on her baby's first month, Heather shared, "Last day of February and it's been a month of love, mamahood adjustments, work days from home, breastfeeding ups & downs, the best newborn snuggles, sleepless nights & lots and lots of family time."

Instagram
Little Milestones

Celebrating Tristan's 2-week-old milestone, Heather captioned this sweet mother-son portrait, "Baby Tristan Jay… the obsession is real. my little love."

Instagram
Kisses

"It's love week and we're definitely feeling it over here," Heather wrote on Instagram a day before Valentine's Day 2023. "Lots and lots of kissing, snuggling, skin on skin, and holding our lover boy… we can't get enough."

Instagram
Snuggle Season

The Selling Sunset star joked that she's been in "mama hibernation mode" after welcoming Tristan.

Instagram
El Moussa Crew

Posting a picture of Tristan wearing a top reading "New to the El Moussa Crew," Heather wrote, "Mom life is staring at him non stop because I can't get enough. The moment I held him in my arms he became my world."

Instagram
Sibling Love

Tarek wrote alongside a photo of his older children with ex-wife Christina Haack: "OMG….I have 3 kids!!!! How did this happen?"

Instagram
Oh Baby!

According to the couple, Tristan was born on Jan. 31, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. PT. He arrived weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz.

Instagram
He's Here

"Our baby boy is here," Heather and Tarek shared while announcing Tristan's arrival. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

