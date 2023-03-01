The Sweet Ways Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Celebrated One Month With Son Tristan

Heather Rae El Moussa is flipping over her son Tristan's latest milestone.
On Feb. 28, the Selling Sunset star rang in one month with her baby boy—who she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa—with a sweet photo shoot. However, as hilariously depicted in a picture posted to Instagram Story, the little one was less than enthused about the posing for the camera.
"One month Tristan bear," Heather captioned the image, which showed Tristan fussing about on a blanket marking his age. "Mommy I'm hungry why are you doing this??"
That same day, Tarek shared snaps with his son, writing alongside images of himself holding his baby, "Two T's in a pod."
The Flip of Flop star, 41, and Heather, 35, welcomed Tristan on Jan. 31. The newborn joined Tarek's two older kids with ex-wife Christina Haack: daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7.
"Tristan was the name that Tarek was supposed to have, Jay is my dads middle name," Heather wrote in a Feb. 15 Instagram post, explaining the meaning behind her baby's name. "We have been in our own private bubble but today we are so happy to share Tristan and some of our our birth story with the world."
And while the Flipping El Moussa couple are head over heels for their family's newest addition, they aren't looking to expand the clan in the near future. As Heather recently shared with E! News, "Right now, it's a no for me."
"I'm on maternity leave, but soon-ish I will be going back and focusing on work," she added. "I have to see how I can balance everything. Having Taylor and Brayden, a husband, a dog, career and new baby. I'm going to see how we can balance it before we decide."
For now, keep scrolling to see some of her and Tarek's cutest moments with Tristan.