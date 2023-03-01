The Sweet Ways Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Celebrated One Month With Son Tristan

Watch : Do Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa Want More Kids? They Say…

Heather Rae El Moussa is flipping over her son Tristan's latest milestone.

On Feb. 28, the Selling Sunset star rang in one month with her baby boy—who she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa—with a sweet photo shoot. However, as hilariously depicted in a picture posted to Instagram Story, the little one was less than enthused about the posing for the camera.

"One month Tristan bear," Heather captioned the image, which showed Tristan fussing about on a blanket marking his age. "Mommy I'm hungry why are you doing this??"

That same day, Tarek shared snaps with his son, writing alongside images of himself holding his baby, "Two T's in a pod."

The Flip of Flop star, 41, and Heather, 35, welcomed Tristan on Jan. 31. The newborn joined Tarek's two older kids with ex-wife Christina Haack: daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7.