Frasier Revival: Find Out Which Cheers Original Cast Member Is Returning

Frasier Reboot Is Officially Becoming a Series

A very familiar adversary is coming Frasier Crane's way.

Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Lilith on the upcoming Paramount+ Frasier revival series, according to Deadline.

With Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) back on the east coast, he and his ex-wife Lilith will reunite at a birthday party for their son Freddy, who will by played by Deception star Jack Cutmore-Scott.

"In classic form, [Lilith] is far from pleased about having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back living in Boston," Deadline reports. "What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages."

Get the popcorn.

The character of Lilith traces all the way back to Cheers, where Frasier first made his appearance. Lilith and Frasier got married and had Freddy on Cheers, which ran on NBC from 1982 to 1993, though the couple was divorced by the time the Frasier spin-off hit the network in the fall of 1993.