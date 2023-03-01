Frasier Revival: Find Out Which Cheers Original Cast Member Is Returning

A very familiar adversary is coming Frasier Crane's way.
Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Lilith on the upcoming Paramount+ Frasier revival series, according to Deadline.
With Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) back on the east coast, he and his ex-wife Lilith will reunite at a birthday party for their son Freddy, who will by played by Deception star Jack Cutmore-Scott.
"In classic form, [Lilith] is far from pleased about having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back living in Boston," Deadline reports. "What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages."
Get the popcorn.
The character of Lilith traces all the way back to Cheers, where Frasier first made his appearance. Lilith and Frasier got married and had Freddy on Cheers, which ran on NBC from 1982 to 1993, though the couple was divorced by the time the Frasier spin-off hit the network in the fall of 1993.
It was further explained that Lilith had gained custody of Freddy and remained in Boston, while Frasier moved to Seattle. Over the course of Frasier's 11 season-run, Lilith appeared a total of 12 times, most of which explored the tenuous relationship between the exes.
At the moment, Bebe is the only returning actor announced for the revival, which means David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier's brother Niles, and Daphne, played by Jane Leeves, won't be around for the fun.
However, Kelsey recently hinted that the door isn't totally closed.
"Niles and Daphne are not coming back," he said on Today Feb. 15. "If there is a spot for a one-off appearance and they're interested, I'm sure we would do something like that."
While the revival doesn't have a release date yet, all 11 seasons of Frasier are available to stream on Hulu.