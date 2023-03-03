Channel Nature Into Your Wardrobe With The Fashion-Forward Gorpcore Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're not yet familiar with what "gorpcore" is, here's a hint: The word gorp refers to a food acronym.
Specifically, gorp stands for "good ol' raisin and peanuts," or what we commonly refer to as trail mix. A favorite snack amongst hikers and nature-lovers whose motto is, "Adventure is out there," gorpcore is a term used to describe fashion style inspired by the outdoors.
It takes utilitarian clothing whose primary function is practicality and safety during nature-based activities (e.g., camping in harsh weather, hiking rough terrain, surviving in the wilderness), and transforms these pieces into fashion statements. Think cargo pants, cozy fleece jackets and sensible sneakers— but make it OOTD-worthy. Gorpcore has been on the rise as a key player in the fashion industry these past few years, especially in the streetwear scene, and it's again making its way to the center stage as spring rounds the corner and the outdoors beckon.
Another appeal of gorpcore is its androgyny, which allows the fashion style to fit into anyone's wardrobe— that is, the gorpcore space is for everyone. If you're looking to get in on the trend as well, we've rounded up a few staple pieces to get you started, so you can make channel the great outdoors into your everyday 'fit check.
With these fashion must-haves, the world is your stage, and nature is your runway.
Columbia Men's Watertight li Jacket
This Columbia jacket is available in 42(!) different colors and has 20,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. It's a great basic piece to invest in for in your wardrobe, combining outdoorsy style with practical features like waterproof, breathable advanced technology materials.
Evergreen Cropped Full-Zip Hoodie
If there's a brand that truly understands how to combine fashion with exercise and movement, it's lululemon. The Evergreen cropped full-zip hoodie was designed for those who are always on the go, and it's made with water-repellent fabric that packs down into an easy-carry pouch. The hoodie features a relaxed fit and cropped length for easy layering and styling.
KEOMUD Women's Winter Crop Vest
Available in 17 different colors, this stylish, cropped puffer vest is basic and versatile, with a comfy and trendy fit. It features an adjustable drawstring hem and stand-up collar, and you can wear it zipped up or down, layered or on its own.
Hit The Slopes Cropped Vest
This luxurious, trendy cropped fleece vest features colorblock nylon paneling with a front-zip closure and zippered chest pockets. It delivers a boxy, cropped fit that's perfect for layering up or down, and the cozy material will keep you warm for any outdor or fashion adventures you embark on.
Aelfric Eden Mens Color Patchwork Oversized Sweater
This patchwork oversized sweater feels like getting a hug from your coziest blanket. The fleece jacket features unique details like a snap button front and large zipper pockets, making it perfect for lounging or going out. The loose fit is optimal for layering, and it's a stylish must-have staple for your gorpcore wardrobe.
The North Face Nuptse Sherpa Puffer Jacket
The North Face is well-known for its amazingly warm puffers, and this sherpa puffer jacket is no exception. The classic Nuptse puffer design is updated with a high-pile sherpa fleece for a cozy touch, featuring inner and outer zip pockets and a stowaway hood. The jacket also includes recycled down in its material for extra warmth.
QQQ Women's 2-Piece Crop Top
As you've probably noted, one of the key elements for putting together a fashionable gorpcore look is conscientous layering. It's important to start with reliable basics that you can then build on with jackets, vests and more, and this 2-piece crop top set is the perfect starting point. The moisture-wicking, breathable and stretchy fabric will keep you dry and comfortable, and the tops go well with any pieces you have in your closet.
Multi-Pocket Cargo High-Rise Hiking Short 5-Inch
This high-rise hiking short is built with plenty of storage for holding your everyday essentials, whether you're hiking through nature or running weekend errands— all the while making a fashion statement wherever you go. The shorts feature an adjustable drawcord, cargo and zippered pockets and front loops.
Match Men's Wild Cargo Pants
These cargo pants have 19,400+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and they're the perfect blend of practicality and streetwear-meets-gorpcore. Although they're marketed as men's pants, their comfortable design and straight-leg fit makes them ideal for anyone. One Amazon reviewer even called them "The BEST cargos out there for women."
Parachute Pants - Light Khaki Green
Parachute pants have taken over the streetwear fashion community, and they're also a staple in gorpcore fashion. We love these khaki green parachute pants from H&M— featuring a drawstring waistband, diagonal side pockets and wide legs with pleats at the sides of knees for added volume, these pants are as comfortable as they are trendy and fashionable.
Myrtle Cargo Mini Skirt Khaki
if you want to add a hint of Y2K fashion to your gorpcore look, this khaki cargo mini skirt is for you. Made of denimal material, the skirt features a belt-looped waist and cargo-style pockets that add the perfect touch of utilitarian gorpcore fashion.
Hyperturf Adventure Shoes
These Hyperturf Adventure Shoes from Adidas are ready to take you on your next adventure in the great outdoors, or while roaming the streets in peak gorpcore fashion. Their durable design is reminiscent of classic hiking shoes and streetwear sneakers, while the muted blue, gray and white colors match with any outfit you choose for your next adventure.
Women's VECTIV™ Taraval Shoes
The North Face's VECTIV™ Taraval Shoes was designed in collaboration with the company's athlete team, and they meant to help you conquer rough, slippery terrains with ease on your next hike. Well, even if you're not going on a tiring hike for your next outing, these shoes will help you blaze your own fashion-forward path.
Steve Madden Maddox Black
Combat boots are an essential part of gorpcore fashion. Steve Madden's heeled Maddox combat boot is the perfect blend of outdoorsy fashion with a touch of playful femininity. The boot is made of vegan leather, and it feautres a side zipper closure with front lacing, a lug sole and a 2.5-inch heel height (with a 1.5-inch platform). These boots are made for stompin' and walkin' and struttin'.
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
A good beanie is the perfect cherry on top to your OOTD, especially on chillier days when your head is feeling a little too bare. This Carhartt cuffed beanie is available in 19 different solid colors so you can match your outfit color scheme, and it's highly popular on Amazon, with 122,600+ 5-star reviews.
LynxTheory Butterfly Metal Bracelet
Who said nature can't be punk rock? This butterfly metal bracelet adds a experimental touch of grunge to your nature-inspired gorpcore look so you can make a fashion statement wherever you go. This statement piece is unique yet subtle enough to go with anything you wear.
Jukmo Tactical Belt WIth Heavy Duty Quick Release Buckle
This tactical belt is designed for heavy duty work, and that includes tying your whole streetwear-meets-gorpcore OOTD together. It features a quick-release buckle closure, and it's made of high-quality stretch nylon that is more durable and solid than a regular belt, according to the brand.
NickyCocoJewelry Arc Earrings
This arc earring will add a touch of delicate softness to your fashion-forward gorpcore vibe. This unique accessory is handmade, and it threads through your earlobe and comfortably hooks over the top of your ear. It features a gorgeous ivy/leaf design that is chic and gentle but also makes an eye-catching statement.
Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet (2-Pack)
These paracord bracelets are originally designed for campers and hikers as a survival tool, but it can also be a great fashion accessory for your gorpcore look. The black and orange stand out as statement colors, and the bracelet itself is pretty cool— it features 10 feet of paracord, a removable striker, a fire starter, an emergency whistle and a compass.
DURSI Sun Moon and Star Spinner Fidget Ring
This sun, moon and star fidget ring is both practical and stylish. It's perfect for daily wear as a statement piece, and it's made of anti-allergic, durable stainless steel that won't tarnish or rust easily. The spinenr ring can also be rotated smoothly, making it a good tool for stress and anxiety management, according to the brand.
SilverShineCustom Barbed Wire Necklace
This barbed wire necklace is a unique and stylish accessory that is sure to add the perfect touch of edginess to your gorpcore look, so you look like you've come straight from the runway rather than straight from a hike. The necklace is made to order, and it measures 16 inches in length.
SainStreetJewelry Melting Earth Necklace
This melting Earth necklace will take your gorpcore fashion aesthetic to a whole new level of coolness. Made with solid 316L stainless steel, the necklace is available in 5 different chain styles, and it won't fade or change color, according to the brand.
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' By the Fireplace
Once you've got your outdoorsy look nailed down, bring it all together with Maison Margiela's 'REPLICA' By the Fireplace fragrance. This warm scent combines orange flower, clove oil and chestnut atop a comforting fragrance that's warm, spicy, woodsy and cozy all in one. I actually got a sample of this the other day, and I've already added it to my Sephora cart to order once I've run out. It's that good.
Looking to add more trendy fashion items to your cart? Shop our Coachella and Stagecoach 2023 fashion trend forecast.