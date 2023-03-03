Channel Nature Into Your Wardrobe With The Fashion-Forward Gorpcore Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're not yet familiar with what "gorpcore" is, here's a hint: The word gorp refers to a food acronym.

Specifically, gorp stands for "good ol' raisin and peanuts," or what we commonly refer to as trail mix. A favorite snack amongst hikers and nature-lovers whose motto is, "Adventure is out there," gorpcore is a term used to describe fashion style inspired by the outdoors.

It takes utilitarian clothing whose primary function is practicality and safety during nature-based activities (e.g., camping in harsh weather, hiking rough terrain, surviving in the wilderness), and transforms these pieces into fashion statements. Think cargo pants, cozy fleece jackets and sensible sneakers— but make it OOTD-worthy. Gorpcore has been on the rise as a key player in the fashion industry these past few years, especially in the streetwear scene, and it's again making its way to the center stage as spring rounds the corner and the outdoors beckon.

Another appeal of gorpcore is its androgyny, which allows the fashion style to fit into anyone's wardrobe— that is, the gorpcore space is for everyone. If you're looking to get in on the trend as well, we've rounded up a few staple pieces to get you started, so you can make channel the great outdoors into your everyday 'fit check.

With these fashion must-haves, the world is your stage, and nature is your runway.