Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Make a Kissing Sandwich With Baby Esti in Adorable Video

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Baby Esti Gets Hiccups in Cute Video

One order of cuteness, please.

Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram video of herself and husband John Legend holding their baby girl Esti Maxine Stevens, six weeks, and kissing her on either cheek simultaneously. The Chrissy's Court star captioned the Feb. 28 clip, "First kiss," adding a sandwich emoji.

One fan joked, "She was like 'guyyyys,' to which Chrissy responded, "Hates it," adding a laughing emoji.

The Cravings cookbook author has been sharing adorable images of the couple's new addition since she gave birth to the child, their third, in January. Baby Esti joined big sister Luna Simone Stephen, 6, and brother Miles Theodore Stephens, 4.

On Feb. 15, Chrissy and John shared their first public pics of the family of five all together, dressed in red and pink for Valentine's Day.

"I had the best Valentine's dates last night," the "All of Me" Singer captioned his post, while his wife wrote alongside hers, "Excuse the spit up!!" we are doing the best we can over here lol."