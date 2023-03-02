The Masked Singer: Find Out the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sent Packing on New York Night

Michael Becker / FOX / Getty Images

With Polar Bear gone, Medusa and California Roll were left to duke it out in the Battle Royale. After both acts performed their version of Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl," California Roll was selected to move on to the quarterfinals.

However, the panelists had a trick up their sleeves.

Due to their overwhelming admiration for Medusa, panelist Nicole Scherzinger rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell—a new Masked Singer feature this season—and saved Medusa, propelling her to the quarterfinals, as well.

"After I heard the California Roll, I knew they won," Medusa said after being saved. "I felt so embarrassed. Thank you so much. This means more to me than you'll ever know. I'm very relieved."

Meet a whole new batch of masked contestants when The Masked Singer returns next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.

