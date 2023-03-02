The Masked Singer: Find Out the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sent Packing on New York Night

The March 1 episode of The Masked Singer honored the city of New York and revealed a hip-hop legend as Polar Bear. Plus, find out how things ended with a surprising twist.

The Masked Singer took a musical bite out of the Big Apple. 

The March 1 episode of the celebrity singing competition paid homage to New York City with a night filled with songs referencing the city that never sleeps.

After a Scottish Terrier was presented as a new clue, two-time defending champion Medusa took to the stage for a subdued, dramatic performance of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps then emerged to present another clue: a glittery bridge. 

Next up, Polar Bear made his Masked Singer debut with a rendition of Blondie's "Rapture." The cool-as-ice mammal's clue package included flowers, a scratch-off lottery ticket, a punching bag and a message in a bottle. After his performance, Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo hit the stage and revealed that Polar Bear has given a speech at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Finally, California Roll—a five-person ensemble dressed as various sushi—impressed with a performance of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi." Their debut was preceded by a clue package including sunglasses, a tiger, ice cream cones and references to Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.

Special guest Pizza Rat—or, at least a man dressed as the notorious subway rodent—presented a final California Roll clue: the number 5 billion. 

After the fan vote, Polar Bear was sent home and unmasked as DJ and hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash. In 2007, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five became the first hip-hop act inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Michael Becker / FOX / Getty Images

With Polar Bear gone, Medusa and California Roll were left to duke it out in the Battle Royale. After both acts performed their version of Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl," California Roll was selected to move on to the quarterfinals.

However, the panelists had a trick up their sleeves.

Due to their overwhelming admiration for Medusa, panelist Nicole Scherzinger rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell—a new Masked Singer feature this season—and saved Medusa, propelling her to the quarterfinals, as well. 

"After I heard the California Roll, I knew they won," Medusa said after being saved. "I felt so embarrassed. Thank you so much. This means more to me than you'll ever know. I'm very relieved."

Meet a whole new batch of masked contestants when The Masked Singer returns next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For details on all of this season's competitors, keep scrolling.

Michael Becker/FOX
Gnome/Dick Van Dyke

Gnome performed Billie Holiday's "When You're Smiling" on the Feb. 15 episode, but was sadly the first celeb unmasked. He was revealed to be 97-year-old icon Dick Van Dyke.

Michael Becker/FOX
Mustang/Sara Evans

On the Feb. 15 episode, Mustang belted out Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" after a clue package that included a soap bucket, barbells, a reference to Elvis and the fact that the celeb has "almost died more times than I can count."

After falling to Medusa in the Battle Royale, Mustang was unmasked as country singer Sara Evans.

Michael Becker/FOX, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Rock Lobster/Howie Mandel

Rock Lobster debuted on the Feb. 22 episode with a performance of ABBA's "SOS." His clues included a plushy monster toy, a gavel and the knowledge that he had a history in movies and TV.

After the initial studio audience vote, Rock Lobster was unmasked as Howie Mandel.

Michael Becker/FOX, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Night Owl/Debbie Gibson

Night Owl debuted on the Feb. 22 episode with a rendition of ABBA's "Fernando." Her clue package included an hourglass, Long Island iced teas, a snake and the claim that she helped pave the way for singers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Nicole Scherzinger.

After falling to Medusa in the Battle Royale, Night Owl was unmasked as pop star Debbie Gibson.

Michael Becker / FOX / Getty Images
Polar Bear/Grandmaster Flash

On the March 1 episode, Polar Bear made his debut with a performance of Blondie's "Rapture." His clue package included flowers, a scratch-off lottery ticket, a punching bag and a reference to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Polar Bear was unmasked as hip-hop pioneer and Rock & Rock Hall of Fame member Grandmaster Flash.

Michael Becker / FOX
California Roll

The five-person California Roll made their debut on the March 1 episode with a performance of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi."

Their clue package included sunglasses, a tiger, ice cream cones and references to Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.

After defeating Medusa in the Battle Royale, California Roll advanced to the quarterfinals.

Michael Becker / FOX
Medusa

Medusa sang Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" on the Feb. 15 premiere episode after a clue package that included a picture of Buckingham Palace, a reference to the Super Bowl and the fact that Medusa has "been here before."

She defeated Mustang in the Battle Royale set to "Diamonds" by Rihanna.

On the Feb. 22 episode, Medusa sang ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and unveiled a new clue revealing a connection to Coldplay's Chris Martin. Plus, a bonus clue was brought to the stage after her performance courtesy of Bachelor star Nick Viall: a plane ticket to Tokyo from 1996.

During the March 1 episode, Medusa performed Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." Her new clues were a Scottish Terrier and a glittery bridge.

Despite falling to California Roll in the Battle Royale, the judges rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell to save Medusa and send her to the quarterfinals.

