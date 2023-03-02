The Masked Singer: Find Out the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sent Packing on New York Night

The Masked Singer took a musical bite out of the Big Apple.
The March 1 episode of the celebrity singing competition paid homage to New York City with a night filled with songs referencing the city that never sleeps.
After a Scottish Terrier was presented as a new clue, two-time defending champion Medusa took to the stage for a subdued, dramatic performance of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps then emerged to present another clue: a glittery bridge.
Next up, Polar Bear made his Masked Singer debut with a rendition of Blondie's "Rapture." The cool-as-ice mammal's clue package included flowers, a scratch-off lottery ticket, a punching bag and a message in a bottle. After his performance, Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo hit the stage and revealed that Polar Bear has given a speech at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Finally, California Roll—a five-person ensemble dressed as various sushi—impressed with a performance of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi." Their debut was preceded by a clue package including sunglasses, a tiger, ice cream cones and references to Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.
Special guest Pizza Rat—or, at least a man dressed as the notorious subway rodent—presented a final California Roll clue: the number 5 billion.
After the fan vote, Polar Bear was sent home and unmasked as DJ and hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash. In 2007, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five became the first hip-hop act inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
With Polar Bear gone, Medusa and California Roll were left to duke it out in the Battle Royale. After both acts performed their version of Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl," California Roll was selected to move on to the quarterfinals.
However, the panelists had a trick up their sleeves.
Due to their overwhelming admiration for Medusa, panelist Nicole Scherzinger rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell—a new Masked Singer feature this season—and saved Medusa, propelling her to the quarterfinals, as well.
"After I heard the California Roll, I knew they won," Medusa said after being saved. "I felt so embarrassed. Thank you so much. This means more to me than you'll ever know. I'm very relieved."
Meet a whole new batch of masked contestants when The Masked Singer returns next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.
