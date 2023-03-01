Police Searching for Travis Scott After Rapper Allegedly Punches Man at New York Nightclub

Watch : Travis Scott Saved By Daughter Stormi Webster in Sweet Pic

Police say they are hoping to chat with Travis Scott after he was allegedly involved with a nightclub altercation.

Officers from the New York City Police Department responded to Club Nebula at about 3:25 a.m. March 1 after a sound engineer said "he was involved in a verbal dispute with" the rapper, according to a department statement obtained by NBC News.

The statement says the rapper was accused of escalating the dispute "into a physical altercation" before he allegedly "punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face."

Travis was also accused of causing about $12,000 worth of damage to a speaker and a video screen before fleeing the scene, police said.

E! News has reached out to Travis' rep and Club Nebula for comment and hasn't heard back.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to E! News a 52-year-old man was punched in the face and $12,000 in supplies were damaged. The spokesperson wouldn't identify the assailant or the alleged victim by name, but said no medical assistance was required.