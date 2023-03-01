Police Searching for Travis Scott After Rapper Allegedly Punches Man at New York Nightclub

Police say they are hoping to chat with Travis Scott after he was allegedly involved with a nightclub altercation.
Officers from the New York City Police Department responded to Club Nebula at about 3:25 a.m. March 1 after a sound engineer said "he was involved in a verbal dispute with" the rapper, according to a department statement obtained by NBC News.
The statement says the rapper was accused of escalating the dispute "into a physical altercation" before he allegedly "punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face."
Travis was also accused of causing about $12,000 worth of damage to a speaker and a video screen before fleeing the scene, police said.
E! News has reached out to Travis' rep and Club Nebula for comment and hasn't heard back.
A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to E! News a 52-year-old man was punched in the face and $12,000 in supplies were damaged. The spokesperson wouldn't identify the assailant or the alleged victim by name, but said no medical assistance was required.
Just hours before visiting the nightclub, Travis was a special guest during Don Toliver's concert at the Irving Plaza on Feb 28. His next scheduled event is a headlining gig at Rolling Loud festival in Inglewood, Calif., on March 4.
Away from the stage, Travis shares two children—Stormi, 5, and 12-month-old Aire—with reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. While finding success in the music industry is cool for Travis, he argues fatherhood may be the best gig.
"Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be," Travis said in the winter 2021 issue of XXL Magazine. "Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking."
