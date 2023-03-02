12 Self-Care Products You Need If Your Spring Break Is Filled With Fun In The Sun

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You've planned the perfect spring break itinerary, picked out your favorite tropical vacation outfits and stocked your car with all the essentials. But all of this careful planning and organization for your sunny spring break trip can go down the drain with just one obstacle— sunburn. If you've ever experienced the pain of red, irritated skin and sun damage, you can probably relate to the motivation to avoid such an unpleasant situation.

So, if your spring break involves a lot of fun in the sun, chances are you'll need to pack a few extra essentials to ensure that you're prepared to protect and soothe your skin. We fully understand the struggle, and we've got you covered. From reviewer-approved after sun moisturizing spray to TikTok-viral ice rollers, we rounded up the best products to help you stay cool during your time in the sun and cool your skin down after.

These essential items will help brighten your entire spring break trip, so you can enjoy your time on the beach(-each) and go get a wave and have a drink (clink) without worrying about the sun harming your skin.