12 Self-Care Products You Need If Your Spring Break Is Filled With Fun In The Sun

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You've planned the perfect spring break itinerary, picked out your favorite tropical vacation outfits and stocked your car with all the essentials. But all of this careful planning and organization for your sunny spring break trip can go down the drain with just one obstacle— sunburn. If you've ever experienced the pain of red, irritated skin and sun damage, you can probably relate to the motivation to avoid such an unpleasant situation.
So, if your spring break involves a lot of fun in the sun, chances are you'll need to pack a few extra essentials to ensure that you're prepared to protect and soothe your skin. We fully understand the struggle, and we've got you covered. From reviewer-approved after sun moisturizing spray to TikTok-viral ice rollers, we rounded up the best products to help you stay cool during your time in the sun and cool your skin down after.
These essential items will help brighten your entire spring break trip, so you can enjoy your time on the beach(-each) and go get a wave and have a drink (clink) without worrying about the sun harming your skin.
SpotMyUV 32-Count UV Stickers for Sunscreen
As important as it is to apply sunscreen, during a spring break filled with lots of sun, it's equally important to know when reapply your sunscreen to avoid sunburn. These UV detection stickers give you a personalized reminder by changing colors when your sunscreen starts to wear off.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
If you're looking for a sunscreen that's water-resistant, sheer upon application and doesn't have that heavy, greasy feeling, this Neutrogena sunscreen with SPF 70 is it. It has 10,700+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's both PABA-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for all skin types, according to the brand.
Supergoop! Glow Oil Body Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
For those who want a little extra radiance in their sunscreen routine, this Supergoop! glow oil is a must-have in your spring break packing list. The lightweight oil is water-resistant and made with an antioxidant-rich formula for superior sun protection, giving your skin a brilliant glow and dimishing signs of UV damage, all in one.
Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Lotion Moisturizer and Hydrating Body Butter
This after sun body butter nourishes your skin with ultra-rich moisturization for 12 hours, making it the ultimate form of self-care after a day in the sun. It's made with a blend of coconut and avocado oils, as well as shea butter to kep your skin feeling smooth and silky soft.
Solar Recover After Sun Moisturizing Spray
This after sun spray is a liquid lotion that can be used as an everyday moisturizer on your entire body. Reviewers rave about its effectivenesss for preventing and treating sunburns— according to one Amazon shopper who rated the product 5 stars, "We were skeptical about the stuff when we first ordered but, after five years of using it on sunburns, we are convinced it is close to magical--- less pain, no blisters, no peeling. Plus, we get lots of positive comments about the scent. I sometimes use it just to smell a little fresher."
TONYMOLY I'm Real Sheet Mask Collection
This $3 aloe sheet mask is fun, functional, and the perfect little treat to finish off a sunny day. The 3-layer pulp sheet is filled with natural ingredients and soaked in different types of enriched essence to deliver maximum hydration for your skin.
Tip: If you want an extra cooling and soothing effect, store the mask in your refrigerator until you're ready to use!
FACETORY Sun Bae Aloe Vera Soothing Sheet Mask (5 Pack)
This 5-pack sheet mask is formulated specifically for after-sun care— it features ingredients like aloe leaf extract, shea butter and jojoba seed oil to hydrate and soothe tired skin. It's great as a refreshing start to your day or as a relaxing wind down (or both); all in all, this is an essential item on our packing list.
Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel
Aloe vera is the tried-and-true method that's most commonly used for after sun care— and for good reason. This organic aloe vera gel is made from real, freshly cut aloe leaves, and it absorbs rapidly onto your skin for soothing relief. You can use it to treat your sunburns, cuts, rashes and more.
Glow Cube Ice Roller For Face, Eyes and Neck
Ice, ice, baby. You might've seen this Glow Cube ice roller in the TikTok beauty community, as ice can help tighten and deputff your skin. In addition to the skin benefits, this refillable sillicone Glow Cube is the perfect way to cool your face down after being in the sun all day. Just pour in your liquid into the mold base, pop on the lid and fill, and place it in the freezer overnight— you can also customize your recipes to suit your skin's specific needs (e.g., lemon water, green tea, cucumber water or coconut milk).
Esarora Ice Roller for Face and Eye
This is another TikTok-viral ice roller that can help massage and soothe your skin, morning or night. You can use it for puffy eyes in the morning, on irritated skin, arms, legs and neck— anywhere you need that might need some gently cooling relief. The head is also detachable for easy cleaning.
Medi Grade Cooling Face Mask and Cold Eye Mask
This complete eye, under-eye and face ice pack set has everything you need to soothe and rejuvenate your entire face. It includes 1 gel eye mask, 1 gel face mask, 2 gel cooling eye pads, 2 gel under-eye cooling pads and 1 cool bag, so you can refresh and feel your best after a long day of fun in the sun.
OXO Good Grips Handheld Mandoline Slicer
I know what you're thinking— why is there a kitchen tool included in a list of self-care products? But hear me out: cucumber face mask. Imagine winding down with an at-home spa routine, the coolness of fresh cucumber slices on your face after hours in the warm sun. This handheld mandoline slicer has 3 adjustable thicknesses, making it perfect for easily cutting neat, even slices of cucumber.
Looking to shop more must-have items for a perfectly sunny spring trip? You'll love our desert music festival packing list for spring break.