Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

Drew Sidora is a single peach once again.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's husband Ralph Pittman has filed for divorce after nearly nine years of marriage, according to legal docs obtained by E! News. Ralph filed the divorce petition on Feb. 27 citing that their marriage is "irrevocably broken" and that there's "no reasonable hope for reconciliation."
The former couple, who married in August 2014, listed their official separation date as Feb. 19.
He is asking for joint legal custody of their kids, son Machai Pittman, 7, and daughter Aniya Pittman, 5, so that they may "share in the decision making on all major issues related to the minor children." (Drew is also mother to 11-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship."
Marriage struggles between the pair, both 37, have played out over the past two seasons of RHOA, including during season 13 when Ralph disappeared to Tampa for a long weekend without telling his wife where he was going and why.
The following year, Drew found a suspicious text message on her husband's phone from a female assistant, who was later fired.
And on a May 2022 episode of the Bravo series, the two had an explosive fight about their relationship that Drew later called the "dinner party from hell."
Amid all the tension, the two were open about attending couple's therapy to work on their marriage.
"We're on that journey. Just doing the work," she previously said on Watch What Happens Live in January 2021, adding of Ralph, "He's working on himself, and he is committed to the marriage."
E! News has reached out to both parties for comment.
Catch up on RHOA any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)