Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

Drew Sidora is a single peach once again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's husband Ralph Pittman has filed for divorce after nearly nine years of marriage, according to legal docs obtained by E! News. Ralph filed the divorce petition on Feb. 27 citing that their marriage is "irrevocably broken" and that there's "no reasonable hope for reconciliation."

The former couple, who married in August 2014, listed their official separation date as Feb. 19.

He is asking for joint legal custody of their kids, son Machai Pittman, 7, and daughter Aniya Pittman, 5, so that they may "share in the decision making on all major issues related to the minor children." (Drew is also mother to 11-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship."

Marriage struggles between the pair, both 37, have played out over the past two seasons of RHOA, including during season 13 when Ralph disappeared to Tampa for a long weekend without telling his wife where he was going and why.