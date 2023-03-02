Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Tried Making Out With Tom Schwartz Before Infamous Mexico Kiss

Watch : Tom Schwartz's World "Turned Upside Down" After Raquel Kiss

One way or another, Raquel Leviss is gonna get Tom Schwartz.

The Vanderpump Rules star tried shooting her shot with her newly single co-star on the Bravo series' March 1 episode, despite prior warnings from his ex-wife Katie Maloney.

While attending Tom Sandoval's L.A. area concert, Raquel took Scheana Shay's previous advice that they should kiss by asking Schwartz directly, "Do you want to make out?"

A shocked Schwartz replied, "I'd love to. I can't, it's a trap. You're too good for me anyways."

In a confessional, he admitted of her attempt, "I am very flattered because Raquel's hot. There's part of me that wants to have this light-hearted tongue-locked embrace. Why not? I'm single."

However, Katie, who split from Schwartz in March 2022, had already made it very clear she does not approve of a Schwartz-Raquel romance.

And while he admitted Raquel is "f--king gorgeous," Tom rejected her advance, explaining, "She would be really upset, I can't do that to her."