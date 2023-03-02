Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Tried Making Out With Tom Schwartz Before Infamous Mexico Kiss

One way or another, Raquel Leviss is gonna get Tom Schwartz.
The Vanderpump Rules star tried shooting her shot with her newly single co-star on the Bravo series' March 1 episode, despite prior warnings from his ex-wife Katie Maloney.
While attending Tom Sandoval's L.A. area concert, Raquel took Scheana Shay's previous advice that they should kiss by asking Schwartz directly, "Do you want to make out?"
A shocked Schwartz replied, "I'd love to. I can't, it's a trap. You're too good for me anyways."
In a confessional, he admitted of her attempt, "I am very flattered because Raquel's hot. There's part of me that wants to have this light-hearted tongue-locked embrace. Why not? I'm single."
However, Katie, who split from Schwartz in March 2022, had already made it very clear she does not approve of a Schwartz-Raquel romance.
And while he admitted Raquel is "f--king gorgeous," Tom rejected her advance, explaining, "She would be really upset, I can't do that to her."
Later in the episode, Katie, Raquel and Ariana Madix met up for dinner and Raquel decided to come clean before anyone else could tell Katie she hit on her former partner of over 10 years.
"I have a confession to make," Raquel shared. "At Sandoval's show the other night, I literally point-blank asked Schwartz if he wanted to make out."
When Katie asked why, Raquel assured her nothing happened explaining, "He completely turned it down. He is respecting your boundaries."
Katie replied, "I know, but you're not."
After Raquel apologized, Katie asked, "How much of this is motivated by you or motivated by Scheana?"
She replied that the idea originated from Scheana, further angering Katie. "Raquel is not smart enough to come up with something this diabolical on her own," Katie said in her confessional. "She's literally the human equivalent of cotton candy."
And even though Katie thanked Raquel for telling her, she became teary-eyed over the news.
As VPR fans already know, Schwartz and Raquel do finally lock lips later this season during Scheana's August 2022 wedding weekend in Mexico. Tune in to Vanderpump Rules Wednesdays at 9 p.m. to see the drama—and Schwartz and Raquel's flirtation—unfold.
