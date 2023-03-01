Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards and Wife Mackenzie Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Mackenzie Edwards is putting an end to her marriage.
The former Teen Mom star filed for divorce from Ryan Edwards, 35, on Feb. 27 after nearly six years of marriage, E! News can confirm.
According to online court records, Mackenzie, 26, was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband the same day. In addition, a judge signed an order granting Mackenzie temporary custody of the couple's two kids, son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3.
E! News has reached out to Mackenzie and Ryan's teams for comment and hasn't heard back.
The breakup comes after Ryan made headlines for his behavior on and off social media. In January, the MTV reality star hinted at problems in his marriage when he commented on one of Mackenzie's Instagram posts.
"I'm not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys," he wrote in a since-deleted comment. "Tomorrow can't get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs?"
Ryan was later served with an Order of Protection by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office personnel on Feb. 9, ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife was currently living, police said in a press release.
One day later, authorities say Mackenzie came to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to report that her husband had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account. When police discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by allegedly contacting Mackenzie's father and had an active warrant for harassment, they arrested him at his place of employment.
After the arrest, police say Ryan was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. He was booked on harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and the order of protection violation.
Ryan and Mackenzie, who first met at a gym in Chattanooga, Tenn., in early 2016, showcased their relationship on Teen Mom for several years before leaving the show in 2021.
But in the Feb. 21 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Ryan returned to the franchise to meet with ex Maci Bookout McKinney and discuss the best way to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley.
"I'd just like to be able to—for Maci to be okay with me being able to see him," Ryan told hosts Nessa and Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. "I haven't been able to spend time with him just me in a long time."
The Ashley was first to report the divorce news.