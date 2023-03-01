Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards and Wife Mackenzie Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Watch : Teen Mom Alum Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Files for DIVORCE

Mackenzie Edwards is putting an end to her marriage.

The former Teen Mom star filed for divorce from Ryan Edwards, 35, on Feb. 27 after nearly six years of marriage, E! News can confirm.

According to online court records, Mackenzie, 26, was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband the same day. In addition, a judge signed an order granting Mackenzie temporary custody of the couple's two kids, son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3.

E! News has reached out to Mackenzie and Ryan's teams for comment and hasn't heard back.

The breakup comes after Ryan made headlines for his behavior on and off social media. In January, the MTV reality star hinted at problems in his marriage when he commented on one of Mackenzie's Instagram posts.

"I'm not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys," he wrote in a since-deleted comment. "Tomorrow can't get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs?"