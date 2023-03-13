Red Carpet Posing 101: An Expert Breaks Down How to Look a Star in Photos

Watch : Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of ALL TIME

Prepare to learn some model behavior.

If you've ever wanted to emulate a celebrity on the red carpet or feel more confident in front of the camera, then you've come to the right place. TikToker and posing expert Christine Buzan is sharing her biggest tips and tricks of the trade so you can put your best face forward the next time you take photos.

"Don't be afraid to try something out that you see on the red carpet," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But the main thing is posing for your personality. I hope people take from Zendaya's card and aren't afraid to be themselves."

After all, as we continue to become more of a digital society, photos are a facet of how we present ourselves to the world.

"We know what we look like and we have that awareness of how we pose," Christine said. "I want to give people the tools so they can put the best version of themselves out there. Because whether you're getting a job at a kindergarten or you're winning the Nobel Peace Prize, you're going to need a photo."