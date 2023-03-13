Red Carpet Posing 101: An Expert Breaks Down How to Look a Star in Photos

Prepare to learn some model behavior.
If you've ever wanted to emulate a celebrity on the red carpet or feel more confident in front of the camera, then you've come to the right place. TikToker and posing expert Christine Buzan is sharing her biggest tips and tricks of the trade so you can put your best face forward the next time you take photos.
"Don't be afraid to try something out that you see on the red carpet," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But the main thing is posing for your personality. I hope people take from Zendaya's card and aren't afraid to be themselves."
After all, as we continue to become more of a digital society, photos are a facet of how we present ourselves to the world.
"We know what we look like and we have that awareness of how we pose," Christine said. "I want to give people the tools so they can put the best version of themselves out there. Because whether you're getting a job at a kindergarten or you're winning the Nobel Peace Prize, you're going to need a photo."
Keep reading to get the lowdown on Christine's posing advice and prepare to start collecting Instagram likes.
Here's how to get a power pose:
If you want to look and feel your best, Christine suggests the double teapot pose—in which you place both hands on your natural waistline.
"When you have two hands on the natural waist, it takes up a lot of space," the TikToker shared. "The openness of the shoulders is another big thing. When you do the double teapot, your body language is open, so you automatically look more confident, more in command."
More importantly, Christine pointed out that nailing a power pose comes down to body language.
"The position of the head, when it's up, you exude more confidence," she noted. "But any pose can look confident as long as you have the right mentality and put yourself in it. Experimenting is the key to finding what works best for you."
These are celebrities' go-to poses on the red carpet:
According to Christine, there are a few core poses that have received the star treatment. In addition to the double teapot pose, many celebrities will keep their arms by their side with one leg staggered. Another celebrity go-to? Christine calls it the "holding the pee" pose, where the legs are crossed.
Which celebrities always nail their red carpet poses:
For inspiration, Christine said that celebrities such as Zendaya, Blake Lively, Lady Gaga and Heidi Klum know how to serve bawdy and face on the red carpet.
"I love people who aren't afraid to have fun," the influencer said. "Blake Lively is phenomenal at red carpet posing. She always focuses on the shape of the dress and it's clear she enjoys being there. Same with Lady Gaga—she makes it into an experience and performance in itself."
When it comes to Zendaya, the posing expert explained that she not only embraces what she's wearing but she turns the red carpet into her personal runway.
"She takes advantage of every single movement," Christine pointed out. "So, when she's traveling from one mark to the next, she continues looking at the photographers as she's walking. It's about utilizing movement within the red carpet, instead of just focusing on one pose."
An important posing tip to keep in mind:
You'll want to follow the Euphoria star's lead, as Christine recommends diversifying your poses. "The biggest mistake is not adding movement," she said. "A lot of the times, especially with celebs that are newer to the red carpet circuit, they'll hit one pose and hold that pose."
As she put it, "There are so many good moments that are lost on the red carpet going between each mark."