Mrs. Davis' First Teaser Asks You to Answer a Mysterious Call

She's calling—but will you answer?

On March 1, Peacock released the first teaser for the upcoming original series Mrs. Davis, starring GLOW alum Betty Gilpin as Simone, a nun devoted to destroying the titular all-powerful Artificial Intelligence that has taken over the world.

The newly released preview features people all over the globe handing over their earbuds to random strangers and saying, "She wants to talk to you." The clip ends with viewers being told Mrs. Davis wants to talk to them—and daring them to answer by visiting www.MrsDavis.com.

The series, created by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and executive produced by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), also stars Jake McDorman as Gilpin's rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the algorithm. Margo Martindale and David Arquette are among the season one guests stars.

In a previously released note to fans (via Peacock), Mrs. Davis explained her value to users all over the world.