She's calling—but will you answer?
On March 1, Peacock released the first teaser for the upcoming original series Mrs. Davis, starring GLOW alum Betty Gilpin as Simone, a nun devoted to destroying the titular all-powerful Artificial Intelligence that has taken over the world.
The newly released preview features people all over the globe handing over their earbuds to random strangers and saying, "She wants to talk to you." The clip ends with viewers being told Mrs. Davis wants to talk to them—and daring them to answer by visiting www.MrsDavis.com.
The series, created by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and executive produced by Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), also stars Jake McDorman as Gilpin's rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the algorithm. Margo Martindale and David Arquette are among the season one guests stars.
In a previously released note to fans (via Peacock), Mrs. Davis explained her value to users all over the world.
"Who am I? I am the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans," the AI stated in her Feb. 27 message. "That's nice to hear, right? Of course it is. Which is why I have amassed billions of Users the world over. Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. Not to mention I give Users—I mean partners—the chance to earn Wings by performing Quests!"
Mrs. Davis addressed the backlash to the software from detractors like Simone.
"Yes, despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world, there are those actively plotting my demise," she continued. "One such detractor is a nun—a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence. Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity...or whatever...Which is utter nonsense, as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy."
The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis premiere April 20 with new episodes dropping each following Thursday.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)