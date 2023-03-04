Watch : Tom Sizemore Dead at 61 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Tom Sizemore, known for his roles in films such as Saving Private Ryan, has died weeks after being hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. He was 61.

The actor's rep Charles Lago confirmed his death to E! News on March 3, sharing that Sizemore "passed away peacefully in his sleep" at St Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, Calif. Sizemore's brother Paul and 17-year-old twin boys Jayden and Jagger were at his side.

Sizemore was hospitalized Feb. 18 after collapsing at his home in Los Angeles. His manager later confirmed to E! News the actor had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in a coma. On Feb. 27, the manager said in a statement to E! News that actor's family has been advised to determine end of life matters.

He is survived by twins Jagger and Jayden, who he shares with Janelle McIntire.

The Detroit native began his onscreen acting career in the late '80s. He played a U.S. war veteran in the Tom Cruise 1989 movie Born on the Fourth of July, which marked Sizemore's breakout role. In the '90s, he portrayed cops in the Quentin Tarantino-penned cult crime films True Romance, starring Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, and Natural Born Killers, alongside actors Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis.