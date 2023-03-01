A Shopping Editor's Must-Haves Under $55 From Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're all about comfort, but you don't want to sacrifice your style, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is a brand that you need to check out. There are so many buttery soft fabrics and supremely plush styles that are fashion essentials in my wardrobe rotation.
The SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit is an absolute must-have for me. I have it in every color and it's the perfect layering piece, plus it's on sale right now. It doesn't get any softer than the SKIMS cozy fabric and this top is comfy, but you can easily dress it up if you're in the mood. These smoothing shorts are essential to wear under skirts and dresses to prevent chafing.
If you're looking for more SKIMS recommendations, here are my favorite picks under $55.
Shopping Editor-Approved SKIMS Finds
SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
This mock neck bodysuit will be in your wardrobe rotation forever. Layer it under a blazer for the office. Pair it with some high-waisted trousers for brunch. There are so many styling possibilities. You need this one in every color.
SKIMS Velour Hoodie, Velour Track Pant, and Velour Crew Neck Tank
I bought this set and expected something similar to the velour pieces I already own and love. However, this is the softest most comfortable velour I have ever experienced (and I went to middle school during the early 2000s tracksuit era). It's next-level soft. I love the coordinating set with the zip-up, tank, and wide leg pants (which have a zip-up pocket, by the way). I also wear the pieces separately. All the pieces come in a bunch of colors and I highly recommend creating your own set.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover
This is my favorite pullover. It's beyond comfortable and it has a little bit of polish thanks to the snaps at the neckline.
SKIMS Swim High Neck Top and Swim Micro Tanga Bikini Bottoms
Sporty meets chic with this high-neck swim top. Rock with this minimal bikini bottom or one of the other SKIMS swims options.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover
This is the perfect throw-on-and-go top. It feels super comfortable, but it also looks really nice if you want to dress it up a bit. You have a lot of styling possibilities here.
SKIMS Logo Mesh Foil Skimpy Thong
This thong is light on the coverage and heavy on the comfort. Get one in every color.
SKIMS Quilted Slipper
Treat your feet with these pillow-like slippers. The molded foam sole is incredibly comfortable. There are two colors to choose from.
SKIMS Logo Pointelle T-Shirt
This fitted, crewneck t-shirt fits just right for those casual, just chillin days. It's also available in grey.
SKIMS Soft Smoothing Thong Bodysuit
The Smoothing Bodysuit is one of those wardrobe essentials. It delivers smoothing support without restricting your comfort. It has a seamless thong back, which makes it undetectable under clothing. This bodysuit comes in many versatile colors.
SKIMS Nude Support Tights
These are not your average tights. They come in many colors and have rave reviews, with one shopper sharing, "One of the Best Pair of Pantyhose I've Purchased! Very sheer, but very strong panty hose! I like to wear hose with shorts in the summer, and these are so sheer and the color is so close to skin tone that no one can even tell I'm wearing them - my legs just look smooth and have just the right amount of color. The hose are so comfortable, and again, really strong - wash well and have not run or snagged. Highly recommend!"
SKIMS Boyfriend Muscle Tank
There's no need to steal a boyfriend's tank when you can just buy your own. This is one of those tanks you'll wear over and over again— both on its own and as a layering piece.
SKIMS Claw Clip
Keep your hair out of the way with one of these eternally trendy claw clips.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Shimmer Racerback Dress
If you want to dress up without trying too hard, this style is the way to go.
SKIMS Essential T-Shirt Bodysuit
The name of this bodysuit says it all. It truly is "essential." Go casual and pair this with jeans or dress it up with some leather pants or a mini skirt.
Looking for more great SKIMS deals? Get this $108 Cozy Collection robe for just $54.