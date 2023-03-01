A Shopping Editor's Must-Haves Under $55 From Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

"Keep Up With" Kim Kardashian's signature style and stick to your budget with these affordable finds.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 01, 2023 7:36 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're all about comfort, but you don't want to sacrifice your style, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is a brand that you need to check out. There are so many buttery soft fabrics and supremely plush styles that are fashion essentials in my wardrobe rotation.

The SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit is an absolute must-have for me. I have it in every color and it's the perfect layering piece, plus it's on sale right now. It doesn't get any softer than the SKIMS cozy fabric and this top is comfy, but you can easily dress it up if you're in the mood. These smoothing shorts are essential to wear under skirts and dresses to prevent chafing.

If you're looking for more SKIMS recommendations, here are my favorite picks under $55.  

Shopping Editor-Approved SKIMS Finds

SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

This mock neck bodysuit will be in your wardrobe rotation forever. Layer it under a blazer for the office. Pair it with some high-waisted trousers for brunch. There are so many styling possibilities. You need this one in every color.

$68
$34
SKIMS

SKIMS Swim Plunge Bikini Top and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms

This plunge top is flattering and supportive thanks to the underband. It perfectly complements the mid-waist bottoms.

 

$38
Top
$38
Bottom

SKIMS Velour Hoodie, Velour Track Pant, and Velour Crew Neck Tank

I bought this set and expected something similar to the velour pieces I already own and love. However, this is the softest most comfortable velour I have ever experienced (and I went to middle school during the early 2000s tracksuit era). It's next-level soft. I love the coordinating set with the zip-up, tank, and wide leg pants (which have a zip-up pocket, by the way). I also wear the pieces separately. All the pieces come in a bunch of colors and I highly recommend creating your own set.

$78
$39
Hoodie
$78
$38
Pants
$52
$26
Tank

SKIMS Swim Triangle Top and Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms

A triangle bikini is a classic and no one knows that better than Kim Kardashian.

 

$38
Top
$36
Bottom

SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover

This is my favorite pullover. It's beyond comfortable and it has a little bit of polish thanks to the snaps at the neckline. 

$78
$44
SKIMS

SKIMS Swim High Neck Top and Swim Micro Tanga Bikini Bottoms

Sporty meets chic with this high-neck swim top. Rock with this minimal bikini bottom or one of the other SKIMS swims options.

 

$48
Top
$36
Bottoms

SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover

This is the perfect throw-on-and-go top. It feels super comfortable, but it also looks really nice if you want to dress it up a bit. You have a lot of styling possibilities here. 

$78
$54
SKIMS

SKIMS Logo Mesh Foil Skimpy Thong

This thong is light on the coverage and heavy on the comfort. Get one in every color.

$16
$12
SKIMS

SKIMS Quilted Slipper

Treat your feet with these pillow-like slippers. The molded foam sole is incredibly comfortable. There are two colors to choose from.

$54
$44
SKIMS

SKIMS Logo Pointelle T-Shirt

This fitted, crewneck t-shirt fits just right for those casual, just chillin days. It's also available in grey.

$52
$36
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Smoothing Thong Bodysuit

The Smoothing Bodysuit is one of those wardrobe essentials. It delivers smoothing support without restricting your comfort. It has a seamless thong back, which makes it undetectable under clothing. This bodysuit comes in many versatile colors.

 

$68
$52
SKIMS

SKIMS Nude Support Tights

These are not your average tights. They come in many colors and have rave reviews, with one shopper sharing, "One of the Best Pair of Pantyhose I've Purchased! Very sheer, but very strong panty hose! I like to wear hose with shorts in the summer, and these are so sheer and the color is so close to skin tone that no one can even tell I'm wearing them - my legs just look smooth and have just the right amount of color. The hose are so comfortable, and again, really strong - wash well and have not run or snagged. Highly recommend!"

$42
$30
SKIMS

SKIMS Boyfriend Muscle Tank

There's no need to steal a boyfriend's tank when you can just buy your own. This is one of those tanks you'll wear over and over again— both on its own and as a layering piece. 

$38
SKIMS

SKIMS Claw Clip

Keep your hair out of the way with one of these eternally trendy claw clips.

 

$24
SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank and Cozy Knit Short

This matching tank and shorts comprise the ultimate lounging set. It doesn't get more plush than the Cozy Collection fabric.

$52
$32
Tank
$58
$28
Shorts

SKIMS Soft Lounge Shimmer Racerback Dress

If you want to dress up without trying too hard, this style is the way to go. 

$84
$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Smoothing Tank and Smoothing Shorts

This comfortable tank top is the ideal smoothing layer underneath your favorite favorites. I also love wearing the smoothing shorts under dresses and skirts to prevent chafing.

$38
$30
Tank
$32
$24
Shorts

SKIMS Essential T-Shirt Bodysuit

The name of this bodysuit says it all. It truly is "essential." Go casual and pair this with jeans or dress it up with some leather pants or a mini skirt.

$72
$48
SKIMS

Looking for more great SKIMS deals? Get this $108 Cozy Collection robe for just $54.

