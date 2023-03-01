Chris Pine Finally Addresses That Harry Styles #SpitGate Incident

Watch : All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!

Don't worry, darling, there's no drama here.

Chris Pine is setting the record straight once and for all on the rumors Harry Styles spit on him at the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of their movie Don't Worry Darling. And the answer is…

"Harry did not spit on me," Chris, 42, said in a new Esquire video for its March 2023 issue. "Harry's a very, very kind guy."

In case you missed it, the spitting speculation started after a video of Harry, 29, and Chris at the September screening went viral. But according to the Star Trek actor, he didn't know they had caused such a frenzy until he was flying out of Venice and his publicist told him they needed to give a response.

"I had no idea what happened," he recalled. "She showed me the thing, and it does look, indeed, like Harry's spitting on me. He didn't spit on me."