Larsa Pippen Has the Best Response When Asked About 16-Year Age Difference With Boyfriend Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen has officially found love again.
The Real Housewives of Miami star recently shared new insight into her relationship with boyfriend Marcus Jordan—the 32-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan—and even revealed how they first got together.
"We're in a really good place," Larsa stated on The Tamron Hall Show Feb. 28. "I feel like a lot of people think that we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not. We literally just met at a party four years ago and we were just friends."
Since the two are both from Chicago, Larsa added they have a lot of mutual friends and "a lot in common"—especially since Marcus' dad and Larsa's ex-husband Scottie Pippen were teammates on the Chicago Bulls for years.
As for Larsa, 48, and Marcus' 16-year age difference, the star isn't bothered by chatter about her dating a younger man.
"I've dated guys a lot older than me—Scottie is 10 years older than me—so I don't really view age as you're mature or immature," the reality star told host Tamron Hall. "I don't feel like that determines if you're mature or not. I feel like if you can drink at 21, you can go to war at 18, there's different circumstances."
And while Michael's 2020 docuseries The Last Dance revealed that he and Scottie are no longer on good terms, Larsa, who remains close with her ex-husband following their 2022 divorce, told Tamron that the feud has no impact on her relationship with Marcus.
"I can't basically explain how someone else feels," she said of Scottie, with whom she shares four kids. "I feel like I live my truth, I'm happy. I feel like we get along, he's my best friend."
At the end of the day, Larsa just wants people to be happy for her.
"For me being someone who was married to an athlete, it's really hard. You get scrutinized a lot," she explained. "People don't think you should have a life once you get divorced. They think once you're divorced, you're done. And I feel like I've overcome so many different obstacles because I feel like I should have love, I should be able to date who I want. I should be able to live happy and go wherever I want to go and not be judged every time I'm with someone."
As for what Marcus' parents think, she revealed they recently spent the holidays with the Jordans and they are "happy" for her and Marcus.
"When you're an adult, parents just want to see you happy," she noted. "We're in a great place, we motivate each other. We're really happy being together and I feel like that's the most important thing."
