Larsa Pippen Has the Best Response When Asked About 16-Year Age Difference With Boyfriend Marcus Jordan

Watch : Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan's Son

Larsa Pippen has officially found love again.

The Real Housewives of Miami star recently shared new insight into her relationship with boyfriend Marcus Jordan—the 32-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan—and even revealed how they first got together.

"We're in a really good place," Larsa stated on The Tamron Hall Show Feb. 28. "I feel like a lot of people think that we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not. We literally just met at a party four years ago and we were just friends."

Since the two are both from Chicago, Larsa added they have a lot of mutual friends and "a lot in common"—especially since Marcus' dad and Larsa's ex-husband Scottie Pippen were teammates on the Chicago Bulls for years.

As for Larsa, 48, and Marcus' 16-year age difference, the star isn't bothered by chatter about her dating a younger man.