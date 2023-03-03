How Riley Keough's Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Played a Role in Daisy Jones and The Six

Watch : Riley Keough on Austin Butler Portraying Her Grandfather Elvis

These scene partners are in perfect harmony.

Riley Keough had one very special guest who worked alongside her on Daisy Jones and The Six: Husband of eight years, Ben Smith-Petersen!

During the second episode—entitled "I'll Take You There"—of the newly-released Amazon Prime series, Riley (a.k.a titular character Daisy Jones) shares an intimate moment in bed with a one-night stand, played by Ben.

While contemplating the next step in her music career, a distracted Daisy is asked if she wants to "try a different position," but the aspiring singer blows off her date, choosing instead to write down new lyrics in her journal and thus putting an end to the intimate moment.

"The producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene," the 33-year-old recently told Entertainment Tonight. "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

It's just another small look into their private romance that Riley has offered up to fans.