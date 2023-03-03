How Riley Keough's Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Played a Role in Daisy Jones and The Six

One episode of Daisy Jones and The Six featured an intimate scene between Riley Keough's character and a special guest: Her husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

These scene partners are in perfect harmony.

Riley Keough had one very special guest who worked alongside her on Daisy Jones and The Six: Husband of eight years, Ben Smith-Petersen!

During the second episode—entitled "I'll Take You There"—of the newly-released Amazon Prime series, Riley (a.k.a titular character Daisy Jones) shares an intimate moment in bed with a one-night stand, played by Ben.

While contemplating the next step in her music career, a distracted Daisy is asked if she wants to "try a different position," but the aspiring singer blows off her date, choosing instead to write down new lyrics in her journal and thus putting an end to the intimate moment.

"The producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene," the 33-year-old recently told Entertainment Tonight. "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

It's just another small look into their private romance that Riley has offered up to fans.

"It's kinda like, I know certain things are going to happen," Riley told Stephen Colbert on the March 1 episode of The Late Show. "Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on like our second date and I thought, 'I'm gonna marry him and have kids with him.' I just knew. We didn't even say 'I love you' yet."

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Clearly, Riley's premonition came true: She and Ben tied the knot in 2015 and recently revealed that they welcomed a daughter together, news they shared at her mom Lisa Marie Presley's memorial in January

"Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life," Riley wrote in a poem read by Ben during the service. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six, which also stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse, is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

