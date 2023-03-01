Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 Ahead of Prison Sentence

Watch : Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11.25 Years in Prison

Elizabeth Holmes has expanded her family.

The former Theranos CEO, who was sentenced to over 11 years in prison back in November, has welcomed her second child, per court documents obtained by E! News. As stated in the documents, Holmes is mom to "a toddler and infant."

Per NBC News, the 39-year-old shares her children with partner William "Billy" Evans, who she met following her breakup from former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.

Holmes revealed her baby bump while appearing with Billy at a federal courthouse in San Jose, Calif. in November 2022.

The court documents, which confirm her second child's birth, were recently filed leading up to a March 17 hearing, where the court will hear Holmes' request to remain out of prison while she appeals her conviction.

Holmes' bid to change her current fate comes after she was sentenced on Nov. 18 to 11.25 years behind bars and three years of supervised release for being found guilty on four fraud-related charges, per NBC News. Holmes was set to surrender to authorities on April 27, 2023.