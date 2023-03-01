Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 Ahead of Prison Sentence

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of Theranos, welcomed her second child with William "Billy" Evans leading up to her scheduled stay in prison for 11.25 years.

Watch: Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11.25 Years in Prison

Elizabeth Holmes has expanded her family.

The former Theranos CEO, who was sentenced to over 11 years in prison back in November, has welcomed her second child, per court documents obtained by E! News. As stated in the documents, Holmes is mom to "a toddler and infant."

Per NBC News, the 39-year-old shares her children with partner William "Billy" Evans, who she met following her breakup from former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.

Holmes revealed her baby bump while appearing with Billy at a federal courthouse in San Jose, Calif. in November 2022.

The court documents, which confirm her second child's birth, were recently filed leading up to a March 17 hearing, where the court will hear Holmes' request to remain out of prison while she appeals her conviction.

Holmes' bid to change her current fate comes after she was sentenced on Nov. 18 to 11.25 years behind bars and three years of supervised release for being found guilty on four fraud-related charges, per NBC News. Holmes was set to surrender to authorities on April 27, 2023.

Her guilty verdict was delivered after she was accused by prosecutors of defrauding investors, doctors and patients as the CEO and founder of Theranos, a blood testing company that claimed to be able to run a blood test faster than other methods on the market using just a finger prick.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In addition to Holmes' guilty verdict, Balwani, who was tried separately from Holmes, was found guilty by a federal jury of defrauding investors, patients and doctors through Theranos.

In December, he was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison and three years of supervision following his eventual release, per a statement from United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds obtained by E! News.

At the time, Balwani's attorney Jeffrey Coopersmith said in a Dec. 7 statement to E! News, "We are disappointed with the outcome. We respectfully disagree and plan to appeal."

More recently, Balwani had a hearing where he also fought to remain free on bail while he appeals his case, per the Associated Press. According to the outlet, the judge did not make a decision at the end of the hearing. In addition, the judge noted that the question of how much restitution Balwani will need to pay won't be decided until the same question is answered for Holmes. Federal prosecutors are seeking a court order where Balwani would have to pay almost $900 million in restitution.

