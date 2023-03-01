This Is How Bachelor Zach Shallcross Reminded Us of His Total Nickelback Obsession

Watch : Bachelor EXCLUSIVE: Zach Confronts Anastasia Over Her Motives

Zach Shallcross wants to prove he's obsessed with Nickelback for all the right reasons.

This season's Bachelor has not shied away from his allegiance to the much-maligned rock group—after all, he and a contestant even bonded over for their mutual admiration of the band during the Jan. 30 episode—and now he's given even more context for how deep seeded his fandom is.

"I saw Nickelback when I was in the 6th grade," Zach told Vulture in an interview published Feb. 27 about his first-ever concert. "I remember Hinder, Chevelle and Hoobastank opened for them. Hell of a lineup."

Not long ago, Zach took full advantage of meeting somebody who is in the inner circle of Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger—and he's hoping it finally leads to a fateful meeting with Chad himself.

"I recently met a manager of his at some meet-and-greet and got his business card," Zach said. "I'm trying to shake his hand and tell him how influential he was to me. Fingers crossed."

Chad Kroeger, will you accept this rose?