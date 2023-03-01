Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Shares Bikini Photos From Hawaii Vacation

Sami Sheen is soaking up the sun.
The 18-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards recently took to Instagram to share a few snaps from her tropical vacation to Honolulu, Hawaii. In a photo posted on Feb. 27, Sami donned a metallic pink bikini as she struck a fierce pose in front of a waterfall.
A day later, the OnlyFans model dropped several images of herself hitting the beach in a black cut-out swimsuit, writing in the caption, "some digitals for u."
The posts come eight months after Sami's dad publicly denounced her decision to join OnlyFans. In June, shortly following the launch of her account on the subscription-based service, Charlie said in a statement to E! News, "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
However, after Charlie's ex-wife Denise—with whom he also shares 17-year-old daughter Lola—called him out and accused him of being judgemental, the Two and a Half Men actor backtracked on his previous remark and said he's since learned "a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."
"Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure," Charlie added in a follow-up statement on June 19. "From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."
Since then, Denise has followed her daughter's footsteps and joined OnlyFans. During an appearance on E! News's Daily Pop in July, the Wild Things star defended Sami's career choice.
"A lot of us have posted pictures of ourselves on Instagram in a bikini or something that might be perceived as risqué," Denise said. "And if my daughter chooses to post a picture of herself in a bathing suit on OnlyFans, why would she get backlash on that but not on Instagram?"
The 52-year-old—who is also mom to daughter Eloise, 11—added that her previous misconceptions about the social platform changed after she "educated myself on what OnlyFans really was."
As Denise noted, "Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self, I decided to join it, too."