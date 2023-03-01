Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Shares Bikini Photos From Hawaii Vacation

Watch : Cardi B & More Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts

Sami Sheen is soaking up the sun.

The 18-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards recently took to Instagram to share a few snaps from her tropical vacation to Honolulu, Hawaii. In a photo posted on Feb. 27, Sami donned a metallic pink bikini as she struck a fierce pose in front of a waterfall.

A day later, the OnlyFans model dropped several images of herself hitting the beach in a black cut-out swimsuit, writing in the caption, "some digitals for u."

The posts come eight months after Sami's dad publicly denounced her decision to join OnlyFans. In June, shortly following the launch of her account on the subscription-based service, Charlie said in a statement to E! News, "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

However, after Charlie's ex-wife Denise—with whom he also shares 17-year-old daughter Lola—called him out and accused him of being judgemental, the Two and a Half Men actor backtracked on his previous remark and said he's since learned "a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."