The MixtapE! Presents BTS' j-hope, Hayley Kiyoko, Jimmie Allen and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Anyone hungry for some collaboration?
Steve Aoki is after he teamed up with both Galantis and Hayley Kiyoko on a song that deserves to be played at the club ASAP. Titled "Hungry Heart," the dance track will leave an impression from the very first beat.
"It's meant to take you on that rapturous ride you feel at the first undeniable spark of passion," Hayley said. "I'm so excited to finally share this song with our fans."
That's not the only collaboration worth listening to this weekend! Keep reading to see all of our new music picks including a track with BTS member j-hope featuring J. Cole.
Jimmie Allen—"Miss You"
In advance of the upcoming album Stoned Cold Country—which features country music artists delivering unique renditions of Rolling Stones' songs—Jimmie shared his soulful rendition of a classic. "The authenticity of Music City. The authenticity of who The Stones are," Jimmie said. "That's why we're here—to pay homage to a great band."
Steve Aoki & Galantis feat. Hayley Kiyoko—"Hungry Heart"
Combine Steve's iconic sound, Galantis' catchy beats and Hayley's vibrant vocals and you get a dance-pop anthem that will be played for months to come. "'Hungry Heart' is a song that captures the desire to be a part of something bigger than ourselves," Steve said. "This is the kind of song that lights a fire in your soul."
j-hope feat. J. Cole—"On the Street"
The BTS member showcases his next chapter with a track focused on gratitude. "The song includes lyrics that say, 'To repay you even from afar, just like a butterfly,'" j-hope told Variety in an interview published March 3. "The message I want to deliver is that just like a butterfly, with a flap of my wings, I hope to reach as many people as possible, giving them strength and comfort."
Marshmello and Manuel Turizo—"El Merengue"
In this unique collaboration, two superstar artists come together to pay homage to the merengue electrónico music from the early 2000s. While the genre-bending record starts off like a house banger, it evolves into tropical merengue hit that will have you dancing all weekend long.
Tyler Rich—"I Know You Do"
In his latest romantic track, the "Leave Her Wild" singer captures what it is to know and love the one you're with—even if you aren't completely alike. "It's a song about finding your soulmate in the opposite," Tyler shared on Twitter March 3. "I might squeeze some heavy metal and scary movies into her life sometimes, but I also know which red wine label to bring home to make her smile through the loud distortion."
Charles Easten—"One Good Move"
Dedicated to his college sweetheart and wife of 31 years Patty Hanson, the Outer Banks star's newest song is a heartfelt romantic rocker that proves the power of one good move.
jxdn—"Friends With Benefits"
After launching his second headlining tour this week, jxdn (who is dating Stassie Karanikolaou) is ready to tackle a NSFW topic in his own unique voice. "This one-night stand is all I can stand / When you left, I was textin' your friends," he sings. "Now you're upset with my phone in your hand / 'Cause casual sex is gonna mess with your head."
BIA—"Sixteen"
Before performing at Rolling Loud California on March 4, the rapper released a new track about her rise from a Boston dreamer to a Hollywood success. "I came from a place where there's nobody to look up to," she sings. "I left mama house. I ain't have nowhere to run to."
Happy listening!