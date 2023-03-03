The MixtapE! Presents BTS' j-hope, Hayley Kiyoko, Jimmie Allen and More New Music Musts

Watch : Rosalia Reveals Who Inspires Her at Billboard Women in Music

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Anyone hungry for some collaboration?

Steve Aoki is after he teamed up with both Galantis and Hayley Kiyoko on a song that deserves to be played at the club ASAP. Titled "Hungry Heart," the dance track will leave an impression from the very first beat.

"It's meant to take you on that rapturous ride you feel at the first undeniable spark of passion," Hayley said. "I'm so excited to finally share this song with our fans."