Find Out Which Office Alum Has Joined the Mean Girls Movie Musical

Let's hope the Burn Book is made with Dunder Mifflin paper.

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam on all nine seasons of NBC's The Office, has joined the cast of Paramount+'s upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, E! News confirms.

The actress will take on the role of Ms. Heron—played by Ana Gasteyer in the 2004 movie—the mother of Cady Heron, who was played by Lindsay Lohan in the film.

Angourie Rice—best known for playing Betty Brant in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home—will play Cady in the movie musical, which is based on the Broadway musical that premiered in October 2017.

Tina Fey, who wrote the 2004 movie and the Broadway adaptation, is pulling the Mean Girls trifecta as writer of the Paramount+ version, too.

As for the other iconic roles?

Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp, Moana's Auli'i Cravalho and Tony winner Jaquel Spivey will play Regina, Janis and Damian, respectively.