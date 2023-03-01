Walmart Ups Their Designer Collab Game With New Spring Brandon Maxwell x Scoop Drop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Don't let the winter weather get you down. It's never too soon to plan your spring wardrobe, especially when you can shop some affordable finds.
If you're in the mood to shop, Scoop Creative Director Brandon Maxwell just dropped a new spring collection that's equal parts fashionable and affordable. The collection has warm weather styles for women and girls that you're going to love with bright hues, bold prints, and luxurious textures. You can shop the whole collection here or you can shop Brandon's list of favorites.
Brandon Maxwell's Scoop Favorites
Scoop Women's Gingham Car Coat
Brighten your wardrobe with this relaxed, gingham coat.
Scoop Women's Satin Midi Slip Dress with Side Slit
If you want to feel relaxed and look elegant, this dress is just what you need. It's available in one solid color and two prints.
Scoop Women's Stripe Cardigan Sweater with Bralette and Scoop Women's Stripe Knit Midi Skirt
Don't you feel so put-together when you rock a matching set. The bralette and sweater come as a duo and you can style them with the matching skirt. All of these pieces are available in black too.
Scoop Women's Strappy Knot Slide Sandals
If you need a break from heels, but you don't want to give up your sense of style, opt for these metallic flats. They're available in four stunning colors.
Scoop Women's Scrunch Block Heels
Orange you obsessed with these heels? They have a substantial block heel that's comfortable to walk on. They're also available in black.
Scoop Women's Strappy Block Heel Sandals
Add some intrigue to any look with these lace up high heels, which come in black, pink, and white.
Scoop Women's Off the Shoulder Poplin Top with Puff Sleeves
This off-the-shoulder top works for a casual look with jeans or you can easily dress it up. It comes in three colorways.
Scoop Women's Sleeveless Jacquard Midi Slip Dress with Side Slit
This striped dress is incredibly versatile. Wear it on its own, over a white t-shirt, under a cardigan, with a leather bomber, or paired with a denim jacket. There are so many styling possibilities with this dress.
Scoop Women's Tubular Slide Sandals
Go for a retro, yet futuristic, vibe with these sandals. The come in gold, pink, and black.
Scoop Women's Pleated Floral Midi Dress with Handkerchief Hem
This micropleated dress is giving Palm Spring vibes and we're here for it.
Scoop Women's One Shoulder Poplin Midi Dress
There's just something so incredibly chic about a one-shoulder look, right?
Scoop Women's Cut Out Midi Dress with Puff Sleeves
Feel like you're on vacation no matter where you are when you rock this dress, which also comes in black.
Scoop Girls Puff Sleeve Poplin Dress, Sizes 4-12
This dress is adorable if you want to coordinate with a mini in your life.
Scoop Girls Pleat Waist Shirt Dress with Tie Belt, Sizes 4-12
It doesn't get any cuter than this belted dress.
Scoop Women's Scuba Blazer with Scrunch Sleeves
A bright blazer is great for the office, brunch, or even a night out. There are so many ways to wear this.
Scoop Women's Oversized Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat
This coat screams luxury and you cannot beat the price.
If you're looking for more affordable fashion, you'll love these under $100 blazers.