NFL Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Share First Look at Baby No. 3

Watch : NFL Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Baby No. 3

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce have officially scored a new teammate.

The Philadelphia Eagles player and wife Kylie welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, on Feb. 23.

The couple, who also share 3-year-old daughter Wyatt Elizabeth and 23-month-old daughter Elliotte Ray, announced the news by sharing a photo of their newborn sporting a precious floral outfit in a joint Instagram Feb. 24. "Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the pair captioned the snap. "8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long."

The post received love from Jason's brother Travis Kelce, who commented "Baby Bennett!!!" with two heart eye emojis, and a warm welcome from Jason's team, who commented from their official IG page, "Congratulations! Welcome to the family."

Prior to welcoming Bennett, Jason's mom Donna Kelce exclusively shared with E! News that Kylie had a game plan in case she went into labor during the 2023 Super Bowl, where Jason and Travis played against each other.