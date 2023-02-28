NFL Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Share First Look at Baby No. 3

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce have officially scored a new teammate.
The Philadelphia Eagles player and wife Kylie welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, on Feb. 23.
The couple, who also share 3-year-old daughter Wyatt Elizabeth and 23-month-old daughter Elliotte Ray, announced the news by sharing a photo of their newborn sporting a precious floral outfit in a joint Instagram Feb. 24. "Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the pair captioned the snap. "8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long."
The post received love from Jason's brother Travis Kelce, who commented "Baby Bennett!!!" with two heart eye emojis, and a warm welcome from Jason's team, who commented from their official IG page, "Congratulations! Welcome to the family."
Prior to welcoming Bennett, Jason's mom Donna Kelce exclusively shared with E! News that Kylie had a game plan in case she went into labor during the 2023 Super Bowl, where Jason and Travis played against each other.
"Kylie's on top of that," Donna exclusively told E! News on Feb. 8. "She talked about this when she realized it was going to happen around February. She's really due at the end of the month and she made sure she took all the precautions."
Part of those precautions included getting permission from her doctor to travel to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for the big game. While going to labor was a possibility, Donna had a feeling Bennett wouldn't be arriving that day.
"There will be a physician available and I think that it's gonna go smoothly, I really do," Donna said at the time. "She's got her parents there to help her. I think all the precautions have been taken. There's different things that will fall into place…but I really don't think it's going to happen."
The big game, which marked the first time two brothers played against each other in the NFL championship, ended with Travis' team taking home the win. The moment was one that brought on mixed emotions for the Kansas City Chiefs player.
"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," he noted in a postgame interview shared to NFL on Fox's TikTok. "You know, you joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it's a weird feeling."
Travis shared that he embraced his brother just moments after winning the championship game, and told him the few words that felt right.
"There's really nothing I could say to him other than I love him," Travis added. "And he played a hell of a year, hell of a season."