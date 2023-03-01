How Hailey Bieber Is Creating Her Own Rules in the Beauty Industry

Buckle up beauty lovers, because Hailey Bieber's rhode to success is just getting started.
More than eight months after launching her own skincare line, the 26-year-old model can't help but celebrate her brand's success while also planning for the future.
"I believe we are bringing simplicity and accessibility to a space that can feel a bit crowded or overwhelming," Hailey said in a statement provided by Create & Cultivate exclusively to E! News. "We develop high quality and efficacious products, and my creative direction and aesthetic brings a unique feel and perspective to the beauty industry."
But in a market filled with competition and other stars putting their name on products, some may wonder what makes her brand rhode skin so unique.
According to Hailey, she's finding success as a business owner with her own set of rules. "At rhode, we're not following any playbook when it comes to building our brand," she said. "We want to forge our own path in the beauty industry and create a generational brand."
The innovative thinking is just one of the many reasons why Hailey earned a spot on the 2023 Create & Cultivate 100 List, presented by Ally. The annual list recognizes 100 female innovators and entrepreneurs shaping culture and challenging conventional narratives with their businesses.
While Hailey is proud of the company she is building, she's also grateful to have the opportunity to pay it forward with the Rhode Futures Foundation, whose goal is to provide women with the resources they need to direct the future of their work, health and families.
"Our initial goal was to support 1,000 women and their families by 2023 but instead, because of the community's contributions and the work of our partners, we were able to support more than 3,015 women in just seven months," Hailey said. "In 2023, our focus is on women in business, which is a stage of life in which many of our customers find themselves."
And as an entrepreneur herself, Hailey hopes her customers will also find the beauty in her strategy.
"There are some amazing products on the market and so many options for the consumer, but I felt like there wasn't a brand that focused on curated essentials," Hailey said. "Our philosophy at rhode is ‘one of everything really good.'"
For more career advice from Hollywood's leading ladies who made the 2022 Create & Cultivate 100 List, keep reading.