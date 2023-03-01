How Hailey Bieber Is Creating Her Own Rules in the Beauty Industry

Watch : Justin Bieber Asks Hailey Bieber About Their Marriage

Buckle up beauty lovers, because Hailey Bieber's rhode to success is just getting started.

More than eight months after launching her own skincare line, the 26-year-old model can't help but celebrate her brand's success while also planning for the future.

"I believe we are bringing simplicity and accessibility to a space that can feel a bit crowded or overwhelming," Hailey said in a statement provided by Create & Cultivate exclusively to E! News. "We develop high quality and efficacious products, and my creative direction and aesthetic brings a unique feel and perspective to the beauty industry."

But in a market filled with competition and other stars putting their name on products, some may wonder what makes her brand rhode skin so unique.

According to Hailey, she's finding success as a business owner with her own set of rules. "At rhode, we're not following any playbook when it comes to building our brand," she said. "We want to forge our own path in the beauty industry and create a generational brand."